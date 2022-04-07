Waxahachie police reports: March 28 to April 1
Daily Light Report
Waxahachie police reports
March 28
Theft (construction equipment) in the 600 block of Majestic Oak Lane
Theft (953 track loader) was stolen in the 200 block of Corporate Parkway
March 29
Burglary of a vehicle (cash and items), 500 block of E. Marvin Ave.
Auto theft (white 2002 Ford Econoline) in the 1700 block of N. Highway 77
Theft (box trailer, tools and building materials) in the 3000 block of S. Interstate 35E
March 30
Theft (cash) in the 1200 block of US Highway 77
Assault causing injury to a family member in the 500 block of N. Grand Ave.
March 31
Theft (laptops, iPad Minis, Apple watches) in the 1200 block of N. US 77
April 1
Assault family/house member breath/circulation in the 1000 block of Salon Place Way