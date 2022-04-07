Waxahachie police reports: March 28 to April 1

Daily Light Report

Waxahachie police reports

March 28

Theft (construction equipment) in the 600 block of Majestic Oak Lane

Theft (953 track loader) was stolen in the 200 block of Corporate Parkway

March 29

Burglary of a vehicle (cash and items), 500 block of E. Marvin Ave.

Auto theft (white 2002 Ford Econoline) in the 1700 block of N. Highway 77

Theft (box trailer, tools and building materials) in the 3000 block of S. Interstate 35E

March 30

Theft (cash) in the 1200 block of US Highway 77

Assault causing injury to a family member in the 500 block of N. Grand Ave.

March 31

Theft (laptops, iPad Minis, Apple watches) in the 1200 block of N. US 77

April 1

Assault family/house member breath/circulation in the 1000 block of Salon Place Way