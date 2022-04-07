Timmermann points to experience as she seeks reelection to WISD School Board

Daily Light Report

Long-time Waxahachie resident Debbie Timmermann is looking to serve her community with another term on the WISD Board of Trustees.

With a career spanning 40 years in education as a teacher and administrator she brings solid experience and enthusiasm to the board table, she said in a press release.

Timmermann was elected to the board in 2019 and has made notable contributions to the district she is so fond of, she said.

“I’m so happy we were able to give our auxiliary personnel (bus drivers, food service, custodians, maintenance crews) and support staff (secretaries, aides) a 5% raise this year,” she said. “I was also honored to represent our board by serving on the WISD committee that developed our district Core Values and Vision Statement. I was one of 30 who took in and deliberated information from over 2,400 community surveys and 60 community interviews. The committee dedicated time to the process, and I believe our stakeholders can truly feel represented with the end result.”

Timmermann said district employees will testify that she is a dedicated trustee – she has been present at all regular board meetings, called meetings and trainings, not missing one. She exceeds the required amount of training required for trustees every year. A frequent volunteer on campuses when needed, Timmermann has also worked with SAGU, helping student teachers get their start.

The summer of 2021 found the WISD School Board needing to hire a superintendent, which many will say is the most important role of a school board.

“Bringing Dr. Jerry Hollingsworth to our district, with his strategic thinking, listening skills and experience is positioning us well to face the years ahead,” Timmermann said.

She said she is proud of how WISD staff has worked through the COVID-19 challenges and is looking forward to the upcoming work of the district’s Long Range Planning Committee, which will help WISD with the unprecedented growth of the district and community.

Timmermann said it is an honor to represent her community on the WISD Board of Trustees. “I hope all will know I take my role seriously and love serving our children,” she said. “Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or input for me, and I would be honored to have your vote on May 7.”