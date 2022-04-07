Red Oak P&Z recommends rezoning for subdivision

The Red Oak Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday recommended approval of a rezoning request that, if approved by the City Council, would allow for new residential subdivision at the southwest intersection of Poe Road and West Pratt Road.

The request was to rezone 147.3 acres from Agricultural to Planned Development-135 for Creekwood Estates, a 147-single-family home development overseen by First Texas Homes.

Project leaders said there would be a maximum of one unit per acre, and the minimum lot size of the project would be 26,250 square feet. Half of the homes would have minimum living areas of 2,200 square feet, and half would have a minimum of 2,400 square feet.

Approximately 80 percent of the homes would have side and j-swing garages. To promote diversity in the housing exterior no single home’s elevation will be duplicated within six lots of the same block face, documents stated.

The development would also feature an open area with a playground, pavilion, trail and a water fountain.

The project also calls for an extension of Pratt Road to be constructed south of Poe Road and connect to the existing Old Pratt Road.

Nearby residents were concerned the extension would cut into their property just north of Stainback Road.

City leaders said the developer would have to either purchase land from the landowners to construct the road at that spot or shift the road farther west so it doesn’t encroach on their property. They said the extension is part of the city’s thoroughfare plan and would connect Ovilla Road to the future Loop 9 project.

In addition, Pratt Road is expected to be realigned south of Stainback Road.

The City Council approved a voluntary annexation request for this property in February.