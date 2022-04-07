ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie breaks ground

Daily Light Report

ClearSky Health broke ground Tuesday for ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie, a new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital that will be located near U.S. Highway 287 Bypass and Brown Street in Waxahachie.

ClearSky Waxahachie will provide specialized rehabilitation services to about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19, according to a press release.

At the groundbreaking, Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health, started his remarks with thanking the city of Waxahachie for its support.

“The city has been fabulous in working with us this past year,” Brockette said. “They understand the importance of allowing patients to stay home within the community to receive this level of care.”

Brockette explained that ClearSky Waxahachie will be a licensed hospital, differing from other levels of care. Patients will receive specialized rehabilitative treatments and will have access to 24-hour nursing care and a physician on staff. The normal length of stay for patients will be about 12-15 days.

“Waxahachie already is truly blessed with great healthcare,” Brockette said. “We are just adding another level of healthcare that will allow patients to remain near their homes.”

Doug Barnes, mayor of Waxahachie, also spoke at the event. “This is a special day for our community as we’re upgrading the quality of healthcare we enjoy in our city,” he said.

Barnes cited the city’s strategic plan from 2012. “One of the major bullet points was healthcare. How are we going to improve healthcare in our community?” he said. “Today, we’re fortunate to take that step. We are trying to help our citizens not have to drive outside the community for healthcare.”

Barnes also said that the hospital will help provide better quality of life for citizens.

“We’ve talked about creating a medical mecca in the southern part of the metroplex,” Barnes said. “We’re here, and we’re proving that today. We welcome ClearSky Health to our city.”

ClearSky Waxahachie will be 40,000 square feet and will feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food services staff to meet patients’ nutritional needs, and an activity of daily living space to allow patients to receive therapies in rooms that emulate home conditions. Services will be physician-led and will include physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy; dietary services; and other specialized care.

The hospital will bring about 100 healthcare-related jobs to the area and is expected to open in the spring of 2023.