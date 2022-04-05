Waxahachie, Red Oak avoid brunt of storm

Waxahachie avoided any significant damage from the storms that blew into Ellis County on Monday evening.

Amy Borders, director of communications for the city, said there were no reports of major damage from the storm that brought gusty wind, rain and small hail to the area.

Red Oak Fire Chief Ben Blanton said there were no reports of any damage in Red Oak, either.

However, gusty wind led to an 18-wheeler getting overturned in the parking lot of Love’s truck stop and convenience store at the intersection of US 67 and US 287 in Midlothian. According to city officials no injuries were reported.

City officials said the storm caused damage to roofs and downed trees and power lines throughout the city, though no major damage had been reported as of Tuesday morning.

The storm blew into Ellis County around 11 p.m. after causing damage in Johnson County to the west.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Ellis County around 10:30 p.m. though no reports of a tornado have been confirmed.