Waxahachie family seeks help after RV home destroyed in fire

Kevin O’Conner credits God for getting him through some tough times in his life.

Now, after facing yet another obstacle, he’s asking for help from Him again as well as from members of the community.

In the early morning hours of March 28, O’Conner, who was on vacation in Florida with his wife Hannah O’Conner and their two children, received a call that their RV in Waxahachie had caught fire and was destroyed. The couple had lived in the RV at Lakeview Camp and Retreat Center on FM 66 on the outskirts of Waxahachie. O’Conner said the family’s dog was in the RV and couldn’t be saved.

“We were in Longview for a roofing job, and we were going to leave from there to go to Florida,” O’Conner said. “I said let’s take the RV back to Waxahachie and then drive to Florida.”

Kevin said the family left Waxahachie on March 23 and had been in Florida for four days when they received the call.

“Our neighbors called and said everything is gone,” O’Conner said. “We lost everything.”

O’Conner said he had just paid off the RV, but there was a gap in insurance coverage when the fire occurred. He said it hasn’t been determined what started the fire.

The fire was a major setback for O’Conner, who had vowed to use his past experiences and his new relationship with God to help others facing similar battles.

O’Conner spent much of his life in Indiana, where he battled drug addiction. Run-ins with the law sent him to jail multiple times and to prison for two years.

“I had been in jail more times than I can count on my fingers and toes,” O’Conner said.

After he was released from prison in 2015 he joined a faith-based halfway house where he established a relationship with God, giving him a whole new outlook on life.

It was there he also met Hannah, the granddaughter of the halfway house’s owner. And that changed everything. They soon married and began planning the rest of their lives, which included sharing O’Conner’s message of hope.

“We said there has to be more than showing up to church on Sundays,” O’Conner said. “I tell people my story every day.”

The couple moved to Waxahachie in 2019 so O’Conner could attend SUM Bible College and Theological Seminary in North Texas.

Here, O’Conner said he continues to share his story of overcoming addiction with the help of God at various jails, churches, rehabilitation centers and at Teen Challenge, a Christian faith-based program in DeSoto for teens and adults who struggle with life-controlling problems.

“A lot of people might not go through drug addiction or go to prison, but they may have a mess,” O’Conner said. “They all deal with things. I have found a way to find my way out.”

O’Conner said he and his family have enjoyed their time in Waxahachie.

“Waxahachie is the best place I’ve lived,” O’Conner said. “Waxahachie has the most respectful people. I look different, I have long hair and I’m from Indiana, but everyone has been so nice to my family and me. This is real Southern love.”

His family experienced that firsthand after the fire. He said a pastor he had never even met before let him stay in an RV until the family gets back on their feet. Still, the family is in need of funding to replace things they lost.

To donate to the family go to https://gofund.me/77bcff8d.