Strong storms blow through Ellis County

Daily Light Report

Parts of Ellis County received damage Monday night when a storm blew through the area.

An 18-wheeler in the Love’s convenience store parking lot at US 67 and US 287 in Midlothian blew over from heavy winds. Various reports state there were no injuries. It has not been confirmed if the wind was from a tornado.

The storm blew into Ellis County around 9 p.m. after causing damage in Johnson County to the west and heading east into Venus and Midlothian.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Ellis County around 10:30 p.m.

More to come.