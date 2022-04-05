Historic Waxahachie hosts Headstones and History event to raise money for cemetery repair

Daily Light Report

Historic Waxahachie Inc. hosted the Headstones and History program and fundraiser Sunday to benefit the repair efforts at the Waxahachie City Cemetery. On Feb. 26 vandals knocked over, broke or destroyed more than 275 gravestones, including some that were more than 100 years old. Historic Waxahachie Inc. pledged to match donations up to $10,000 for the effort. Additionally, Waxahachie Foundation made a $5,000 contribution. Residents can still donate through Historic Waxahachie Inc. through April 10 by visiting historicwaxahachie.com/headstones-and-history/.