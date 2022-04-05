Area briefs: Dumpster Day, Red Oak Opry and more

Daily Light Report

Keep Waxahachie Beautiful is offering a Dumpster Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Dunaway Elementary School, 600 Highway 77 South, and at Global High School, 275 Indian Drive.

Dumpsters will be available to city of Waxahachie residents to dispose of household waste and bulk items. No chemicals, Freon appliances or construction waste will be allowed. Residents must present a water bill to show proof of residency.

Red Oak Opry

The Red Oak Opry will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lone Star Cowboy Church, 1011 E. Ovilla Road in Red Oak.

The opry, presented by Waxahachie Music Revue LLC, will include live country and gospel music from Jade Flores, Jamie Bennett, Tanner Young, Ezell Clark, Anne Young, Robert Axelson, Marc Dobson, Annette Skelton, John Walling and Devin Bruton.

Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children, and tickets are sold at the door.

For more information go to redoakopry.com or facebook.com/red.oak.opry.tx.

WHS One-Act Play team shines

The Waxahachie High School One-Act Play team are Area champions. The team received the All-Star Tech Award (Caden Benham), All-Star Honorable Mention (Morgan Lenamond), All-Star Cast (Omari Crocker and Noah Elsom), and Best Overall Tech Team (Payton Foley, Caleb Reynolds, Chloe Byington, Caden Benham, and Tatiana Davis).

Fire station 4

The community is invited to celebrate the ground breaking for Fire Station 4 at 850 S. Interstate 35E in Waxahachie.

The ground breaking ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.

For more information contact Amy Borders at aborders@waxahachie.com or call 469-309-4012.

Pre-K and kindergarten roundup

Waxahachie ISD will host its Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup from 5:30-7 p.m. May 3.

All pre-K will take place at Turner, and kindergarten will take place at the student’s zoned campus.

Marvin and Wilemon kindergarten lottery students will be notified by April 18 if they have been selected for a spot at the school of choice, and they are asked to attend the roundup at that campus.

Pre-K students are asked to bring ID, income verification, birth certificate, social security card and immunization record.

For more information visit wisd.org or call 972-923-4631.

Earth Day celebration

An Earth Day celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St. in Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot to receive paper that needs to be shredded. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding. It will be shredded while you are there, so you are assured it’s gone.

For more information call Patty Dickerson, Chairman Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956.

Color guard auditions

Auditions for the Waxahachie High School’s fall color guard will take place from 8-4 p.m. April 23.

Practice Sessions will take place on April 11, 12, 14, 19, 21, and 22 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the WHS Practice Gym and Indoor Activity Center.

Students are encouraged to wear athletic practice clothes and to bring a water jug.

For more information contact WHS Color Guard Director Denise Armstrong at darmstrong@wisd.org.

Waxahachie Symphony Association presents Texas Gypsies

Travel back in time with a spirited mix of swing and gypsy jazz from the Texas Gypsies at the Historic Chautauqua Auditorium at 7 p.m. April 9, presented by the Waxahachie Symphony Association.

The band will have you dancing in your seat and swinging around the hardwood floor. Enjoy vintage Jazzy Swingin cool hep cat sounds from the ‘20s-‘30s-‘40s along with Western Swing, Gypsy Jazz, and a pinch of Retro Deco Rockabilly.

The band mixes passionate violin, a blazing horn section, rocking swingin’ guitars, slappin’ upright bass, and retro style drumming to harmoniously create their own unique, fun and artistic sound that will get you on your feet.

Tickets are $20 and available at waxahachiesymphony.com or at the door for purchase.

City Federation Spring Tea

Ladies are invited to attend the City Federation Spring Tea at 2 p.m. April 7 at the Ellis County Woman's Building, 207 West Jefferson St.

The guest will be County Judge Todd Little. He will assist in honoring the outstanding club women of Ellis County.

These are the ladies that work countless hours in volunteering to make Waxahachie and Ellis County a better place.

The General Federation of Women's Clubs is the largest and oldest nondenominational, nonpartisan, international service organizational service organization of volunteer women in the world.

Good Friday event

Farley Street Baptist Church will host a Good Friday event at 7 p.m. April 15 at Railyard Park in Waxahachie.

“My Easter Story” will include praise and worship with personal accounts of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.