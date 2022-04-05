Downtown Waxahachie named one of the Great Places in Texas

Downtown Waxahachie has been named a “Great Neighborhood” for the 2022 Great Places in Texas Program.

American Planning Association (APA) Texas awarded six cities with the honor this year for their success in having successful neighborhoods, streets and public spaces.

“The award basically celebrates great places that have resulted in stronger and also healthier communities,” said Jennifer Pruitt, planning director for the city. “This particular award is given to the mayor, the City Council, local leaders, residents, business owners, visitors and city staff. This is a cumulative effort related to this award.”

Pruitt also recognized Anita Simpson, director of downtown development.

“Those downtown efforts she does so much,” Pruitt said. “It’s effortless, and many of the items she does for downtown we’re not aware of.”

Mayor Doug Barnes praised Pruitt, Simpson and Shon Brooks, executive director of development services for their work in helping Downtown Waxahachie receive the award.

Downtown Denton and Downtown Abilene also received awards in the “Great Neighborhoods” category. CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos was recognized in the “Great Street” category, and Sugar Land Town Square and Longview Arboretum and Nature Center were recognized in the “Great Public Places” category.

Pruitt said there have been 40 awards given since 2007. Pruitt said this award allows the city to qualify for the nationwide Great Places of America award later this year.