Waxahachie council OK's more funding for Fire Station 4

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved an additional $3.7 million in funding for Fire Station 4, which is set to be located at the intersection of Interstate 35E and Brookside Road on the west side of the city.

Fire Chief Ricky Boyd told the council the total cost for the station is $8.9 million and that the available funding for the project from the 2021 bonds is $5.3 million.

“We know it’s a big ask, but it’s time to move forward with building Fire Station 4,” said Boyd, adding that construction costs are rising astronomically. “Our run totals are rising, and so are our response times. The only way to address those is to add Station 4.”

The bidding process for the project ended March 17. According to the city there were 189 bids received.

Boyd said the city has added three firefighters each year over the last four years so that when Fire Station 4 is complete it will be operational immediately. The city stated Engine 4 is being built and should be delivered this summer.

The money will come from the city’s unrestricted reserves.

A groundbreaking for the fire station is set for 4 p.m. April 12.

7 Brew Coffee

The council approved a specific use permit (SUP) and a developers agreement for 7 Brew Coffee, a drive-thru coffee shop at the northeast intersection of US 77 and Country Meadows Boulevard.

The shop is expected to be 510 square feet and will include two drive-thru lanes. However there will not be an indoor dining area.

Special event permits

The council approved two special event permits, including one for “Old Time American Music With Dan Levenson.”

Levenson will entertain the crowd with his fiddle and claw hammer banjo playing and storytelling.

The event, hosted by Leslie’s School of Music, will take place from 6-8 p.m. May 21 at Railyard Park, 455 S. College St.

The council also approved an event permit for the Spook Out Homelessness Fun Run/Walk, which is set for 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Getzendaner Park.

The event be raise funds for Daniel’s Den, a homeless shelter in Ellis County. It will include food trucks, face painting and more.

Pavement preservation

The council OK’d a service contract with Andale Construction, Inc. in the amount of $142,569 for the application of high density mineral bond seal on eight sections of roads in the city.

Those streets are: Audra, Etta and Myrtle avenues from Brown Street to the cul-de-sac; Modene Avenue from Mariam Avenue to the cul-de-sac and from one cul-de-sac to the other; Annette Avenue from Audra to Morene Avenue; Mary Avenue from Etta to Morene; and Mariam from Brown to Modene.

The city said applying this product will protect and extend the life of the roads.

Airport box hangars

The council approved a ground lease and construction agreement with Don Jackson Construction Company, Inc. for the construction of six new private box hangars at Mid-Way Regional Airport.

The Airport Board selected Don Jackson Construction for the project in 2020, but several factors, such as COVID-19, led to a delay in the project.

In February the Airport Board approved the agreements with Jackson Construction.

Per the agreement Jackson Construction will build six private box hangars, totaling 10,800 square feet, with a total value of $1.1 million, as well as taxiway infrastructure and parking spaces. Jackson Construction will lease the property at 30 cents per square foot for 30 years.

In the event a hangar is sold the new owner will receive a new 30-year ground lease. The airport would receive 6 percent of the hangar’s appraised value and annual ground lease payment.

There will be no cost to the city of Waxahachie or the city of Midlothian, which will vote on a similar item at its next meeting.

Wastewater project contract amendment

The council approved an amendment to the engineering services and construction management contract with Kimley-Horn for the Jefferson Lift Station capacity expansion in the amount of $273,610.

This project, which is in association with the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Phase 1 Project, will be covered by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The council also approved a change order in the amount of $5.2 million to the construction services contract with BAR Constructors for the lift station project.

The city said many components of the Jefferson Street Lift Station were removed from the project’s scope around two years ago, but adding them back in will allow the pumping capacity to increase from 28 million gallons per day (mgd) to 32 mgd with the possibility of being expanded to 48 mgd in the future.