Red Oak man sentenced to life for continuous sexual abuse of children

Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery announced Friday that Richard Lynn Phillips Jr., 66, of Red Oak, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of young children, a first-degree felony with a punishment range of 25-99 years, or life, in prison.

Phillips’ trial began on March 28. The jury heard evidence that between the months of March and November 2012, Phillips sexually assaulted two young girls in his neighborhood in Red Oak, according to a press release issued by the district attorney’s office.

Neither of the girls, 7 and 8 years old at the time of the abuse, disclosed the sexual assaults until years later. Both teenagers testified about the details of the sexual abuse and the trauma it caused their families, the release stated.

United States Secret Service Special Agent John Day conducted a forensic extraction of data from Phillips’ phone after he was arrested. Special Agent Day testified that he found hundreds of pornographic images stored in Phillips’ phone and that his web history included searches for pornography with “young teens.”

The jury also reviewed two images of seemingly young teenage girls in pornographic depictions and a pornographic video of simulated incestual sexual abuse found on the phone, the release stated. Phillips testified in his defense and told the jury that both girls made it up. He also testified that he did not view or download the photos purporting to be child pornography on his phone.

The jury returned a guilty verdict after deliberating only 15 minutes. Phillips elected for the judge to decide his punishment. The Honorable Bob Carroll, Judge of the 40th Judicial District Court, heard additional evidence in the punishment phase of trial. Phillips was previously convicted of murder in 1978 and was on parole for the murder conviction when he committed these acts, the release stated.

Further, the court heard testimony that on May 1, 2019, Phillips hid a razor blade in his walker and brought it to his court appearance in the 443rd Judicial District Court with the intention of attacking the prosecutor in the case. Phillips, however, changed his mind and instead attempted suicide in the courtroom holding cell, the release stated.

“April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month,” Montgomery said. “The young ladies who courageously testified in this case may experience serious, long-term consequences because of the acts forced on them by this child predator. My hope is that the verdict and sentence in this case helps them begin to heal.”

Assistant County and District Attorneys Sherry Roeder and Rick Reed prosecuted the case, assisted by County and District Attorney Investigator Joe Aguilar. The case was investigated by the Ellis County Sherriff’s Office. The Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center and the United States Secret Service.