Area briefs: Hospital and fire station ground breakings, road closure and more

Daily Light Report

ClearSky Health will break ground on a new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US 287 Bypass and Brown Street.

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie will provide specialized, rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.

The hospital will provide a level of therapy that’s available only through medical rehabilitation hospitals. Patients will receive individualized care from an interdisciplinary team that includes physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy; dietary services; and other specialized services.

The new building will feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym, dining room, and an activity of daily living space. It is expected to create about 100 new healthcare jobs for the area with its opening in the spring of 2023.

Fire station 4

The community is invited to celebrate the groundbreaking for Fire Station 4 at 850 S. Interstate 35E in Waxahachie.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. April 12.

For more information contact Amy Borders at aborders@waxahachie.com or call 469-309-4012.

US 287 lane closure

Southbound 287 in Midlothian is down to one lane approximately two miles south of FM 661 due to slope repair. The right lane will remain closed through Tuesday.

Drivers should exercise caution and expect delays or seek alternate routes.

Message boards have been placed to alert drivers. Visit DriveTexas.org for more information about this road closure and others.

Pre-K and kindergarten roundup

Waxahachie ISD will host its Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup from 5:30-7 p.m. May 3.

All pre-K will take place at Turner, and kindergarten will take place at the student’s zoned campus.

Marvin and Wilemon kindergarten lottery students will be notified by April 18 if they have been selected for a spot at the school of choice, and they are asked to attend the roundup at that campus.

Pre-K students are asked to bring ID, income verification, birth certificate, social security card and immunization record.

For more information visit wisd.org or call 972-923-4631.

Color guard auditions

Auditions for the Waxahachie High School’s fall color guard will take place from 8-4 p.m. April 23.

Practice Sessions will take place on April 11, 12, 14, 19, 21, and 22 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the WHS Practice Gym and Indoor Activity Center.

Students are encouraged to wear athletic practice clothes and to bring a water jug.

For more information contact WHS Color Guard Director Denise Armstrong at darmstrong@wisd.org.

Waxahachie Symphony Association presents Texas Gypsies

Travel back in time with a spirited mix of swing and gypsy jazz from the Texas Gypsies at the Historic Chautauqua Auditorium at 7 p.m. April 9, presented by the Waxahachie Symphony Association.

The band will have you dancing in your seat and swinging around the hardwood floor. Enjoy vintage Jazzy Swingin cool hep cat sounds from the ‘20s-‘30s-‘40s along with Western Swing, Gypsy Jazz, and a pinch of Retro Deco Rockabilly.

The band mixes passionate violin, a blazing horn section, rocking swingin’ guitars, slappin’ upright bass, and retro style drumming to harmoniously create their own unique, fun and artistic sound that will get you on your feet.

Tickets are $20 and available at waxahachiesymphony.com or at the door for purchase.

City Federation Spring Tea

Ladies are invited to attend the City Federation Spring Tea at 2 p.m. April 7 at the Ellis County Woman's Building, 207 West Jefferson St.

The guest will be County Judge Todd Little. He will assist in honoring the outstanding club women of Ellis County.

These are the ladies that work countless hours in volunteering to make Waxahachie and Ellis County a better place.

The General Federation of Women's Clubs is the largest and oldest nondenominational, nonpartisan, international service organizational service organization of volunteer women in the world.