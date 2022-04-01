Hall visits Texas State Technical College

Daily Light Report

Texas State Technical College in North Texas hosted state Sen. Bob Hall, R-Rockwall, for his first visit to the campus on Monday.

Hall, led by TSTC staff, stopped by the Industrial Systems, Electrical Power and Controls, HVAC Technology, Precision Machining Technology and Welding Technology programs.

“We appreciated the opportunity to tell him more about what TSTC does and the important role we play in his area,” said Marcus Balch, provost of TSTC’s North Texas campus. “It was exciting to witness the senator interacting with our instructors and students, talking a little shop and sharing some of his technical experiences with us.”

Hall asked instructors about the sizes of their programs and student projects. He learned about the performance-based education model being used in several TSTC programs statewide.

“I am very impressed with how it (TSTC) is operated and your approach to performance,” Hall said.

Hall also visited the on-campus Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program, which trains residents to work for the Montreal-based aviation company. Groups train for 90 days in a special company lab at TSTC and undergo 90 days of on-the-job training at the company. The program is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.

District 2, which the state senator represents, includes all or portions of Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro, Rockwall and Van Zandt counties.

Andrew Parks, director of government relations in TSTC’s Office of Government Affairs, said the most recent redistricting process enabled Hall to pick up half of Ellis County. The new district’s border is slightly south of TSTC’s North Texas campus.

“Today was an excellent opportunity to both welcome him to Ellis County and bring him up to speed on our Red Oak operations,” Parks said. “We believe he will be a good friend to TSTC and look forward to deepening our relationship with Sen. Hall and his staff moving forward.”

