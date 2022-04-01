Easter Egg hunt returns with one big event this year

After a two-year pause, one of the community’s largest spring events is set to return this month.

The Waxahachie Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. April 16 at Getzendaner Park in Waxahachie.

The Waxahachie Egg Hunt is hosted by Mission 75165, a nonprofit organization of local churches that hosts various community events throughout the year.

It will be the first time the hunt has taken place since before the COVID-19 pandemic. And even before that it had taken place at separate elementary school campuses.

“But after the pandemic we really wanted to bring everybody back together,” said John Bates, lead pastor at Freedom Fellowship.

During the pandemic the organization attempted a safe, albeit much-scaled-down, version of the hunt.

“Now we’re back in person, and we’re looking for a great time,” said Kristi Slate, director of Mission 75165.

Bates said this year’s event is expected to include 4,000 people and 50,000 eggs. Children will hunt for prize eggs and can also win bicycles and toys.

There will be hunts for five age groups and one for special needs children.

Bates said the city of Waxahachie had hosted an Easter egg hunt years ago, but he felt like a joint effort with local churches could increase the participation. Mission 75165 began hosting it in 2007.

Mission 75165 hosts other events throughout the year as well, including the Night of Wonder where organization members collect gifts for students in the district during the holidays.

The organization also provides food to those in need and volunteers at various school carnivals in WISD.