Cherokee Charmers, junior high programs bring home national awards

Patty Hullett

The award-winning Waxahachie High School Cherokee Charmers, as well as their up-and-coming dancers from three different city junior high programs, all represented their school and community well March 25 and 26 at the National Finals of the American Dance/Drill Team Championships (high school divisions) held at the University of North Texas in Denton.

The junior high competitors were at the Allen Convention Center in Allen. Schools from all across the state were there to vie for the prestigious titles on the line during the two-days of intense competition.

The 15-year director for the Charmers, Erica Pointer-Wilcox said, “The 59th Charmer Line surpassed all of my expectations this 2021-22 year. I am so proud of all of the unwavering hard work they put into this competition season. All of their tenacious efforts paid off at nationals. The beautiful young ladies left their hearts on the dance floor, and it showed. They continue to put the team first in everything they do, and they were successful. They are continuing the Charmer Excellence that has been their mantra for decades at Waxahachie High School.”

Wilcox’s co-director, Jessica Ramirez, also comments on the Charmers performances, “It is a privilege to work with these talented dancers, and I am so proud of all that the Charmers have accomplished this year.”

Their results are listed below:

Cherokee Charmers (Waxahachie High School):

* National Junior All-American High Kick Company

(Cidney Velazquez)

* Team Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence

* National Champions – Team Novelty (Large Division)

* National Champions – Team Pom (Large Division)

* National Champions – Team Military (Large Division)

* 1st Runner Up National Champions – Team Lyrical (Large Division)

* Biogime Sportsmanship Award

* Pastry Hip-Hop Showdown – Runner Up

* National Champions – Get Poms Giving Back Award

* Runner Up Academic Champions – Large Division

* 4th Place National Best-of-the-Best Team

* National Champions – Large Division Team

* Officer Gussie Nell Davis Award of Excellence

* National Champions – Officer Modern (Large Division)

* National Champions – Officer Hip-Hop (Large Division)

* 2nd Runner Up National Champions – Officer Jazz (Large Division)

* 2nd Runner Up National Champions – Officer Novelty (Large Division)

* 4th Runner Up National Champions – Officers

* 1st Runner Up National Champions – Elite Kick (Kick Company)

* 2nd Runner Up National Champions – Elite Hip-Hop (Showstoppers)

* 6th Runner Up National Champions – Elite Team

Chey-Annes (3 Waxahachie Junior High Schools):

Coleman Junior High

Middle School Small Division – National Champions

* Best in Class Pom

* Best in Class Jazz

* Best in Class Prop

* Best in Class Trio

* Best in Class Large Ensemble (this was a combined group from all 3 junior highs)

* Platinum Judges Award in all three dances

Finley Junior High

Finley won 1st Runner Up in the Medium Team Division

* National Champions – All-Team Ensemble with a High Platinum Rating

* National Champions – Small Squad Leader with a Platinum Rating

* National Champions – Kick Routine with a Platinum Rating

* National Champions – Novelty Routine with a Platinum Rating

* National Champions – POM Routine with a High Platinum Rating

Howard Junior High

* National Champions for Medium Ensemble

* National Champions for Large (combined) Ensemble

* National Champions for Medium Team – Hip Hop and Jazz

* 1st Runner Up for Medium Team Pom Routine

* National Champions for overall performance in Medium Middle School category