Bible Conference set for April 9-11

Daily Light Report

Do you believe that the Bible is 100 percent reliable? Brothers Waxahachie Bible Church’s David and Daniel Eaton will lead an event of apologetic teaching and team sharing at the community-wide Spring Bible Conference April 9-11.

The brothers will challenge people’s thinking and understanding of the Bible and its reliability and believability, including about the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Session 1, “Faith, Reason and the Myth of Childlike Faith” will take place at 9 a.m. April 9. Session 2, “Can God Make a Rock Bigger Than He Can Lift?” will run from 9-10:45 a.m. April 10.

Session 3, “Ecclesiastes, the Meaning of Life and Defenders for Naturalism” will take place at 7 p.m. April 10.

Session 4, “Why a PhD in Philosophy with an Emphasis in Epistemology Believes in the Reasonableness of Miracles – ak/a The Defense of Miracles,” is set for 7 p.m. April 11.

David and Daniel grew up at WBC and were discipled through the Children and Student Ministries of the church. Early on a devotion for serving the Lord Jesus Christ through teaching and sharing developed in these men in the course of their student ministry years they each preached student-led services at WBC.

David graduated from Waxahachie High School, completed his engineering degree at LeTourneau University and became the co-founder and president of Axis Ministries. David has traveled the world speaking, teaching and building relationships with teens and parents. He lives in Colorado with his wife and their three children.

Daniel also graduated from Waxahachie High School, completed his undergrad degree at Ouachita Baptist University, his seminary degree from Talbot University and then a PhD degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Eaton now teaches and lives in Austin with his wife and their two children. Check Daniel out on Instagram: @danieleaton1984.