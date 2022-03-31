WISD found positives with the STAAR test results despite a pandemic year

Despite the challenges of educating students during a pandemic Waxahachie ISD was able to find some bright spots from the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests taken in 2021.

There were several areas where WISD’s STAAR performances ranked above those in Region 10, of which WISD is a part. There were also areas where WISD improved its scores from 2019, the last year the STAAR test was taken.

Dawn Hilburn, director of assessment and accountability, discussed these achievements with the WISD Board of Trustees last week when presenting the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR), which factors in the STAAR tests administered last spring.

Hilburn noted the scores both districtwide and broken down in each of the various student subcategories – African American, Hispanic, White, students two or more races, special education and economically disadvantaged.

Based on the test scores related to the expectations defined by the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards, the students received performance level designations of “does not meet standard,” “approaches standard,” “meets standard” or “masters standard.” “Approaches standard” is the minimum level the student has to meet.

Hilburn said one of the biggest accomplishments came in the STAAR social studies test, which was for eighth- and 11th-graders.

“This one knocked it out of the park,” Hilburn said. “This is one of those where we’ve struggled the last couple of years.”

Districtwide students saw an increase in masters the standard (30% to 35%), meets the standard (53% to 57%) and approaches the standard (79% to 80%).

In addition, four subcategories had increases in approaches, meets and masters the standard – African American, Hispanic, special education and economically disadvantaged. The White student category had increases in meets and masters standard.

WISD also surpassed the region in approaches, meets and masters the standard by at least five percentage points.

In math, which was for third- and eighth-graders and EOC ninth grade, the percentage of students that approached and met the standard outpaced the region (75% to 68%) and (46% to 41%), respectively.

In science, which was for fifth- and eighth-graders and biology EOC for ninth-graders, WISD surpassed the region in approaches (80% to 72%), meets (50% to 45%) and masters the standard (23% to 22%).

The percentage of students who mastered the standard in science increased from 2019 in the African American, Hispanic and two or more races categories.

In the reading test, which was for third- and eighth-graders, as well as ninth- and 10th-graders for the EOC, WISD had a higher percentage of students in approaches the standard than the region (73% to 69%) and meets the standard (47% to 46%).

In the writing test, which was for fourth- and seventh-graders, WISD also outperformed the region in those approaching the standard (66% to 60%) and those meeting the standard (36% to 31%). African American students had a higher percentage from 2019 in approaches the standard and meets the standard, and students of two or more races had increased the percentage of masters the standard.

“During the COVID year when our kids were already struggling and a lot were at home and our teachers were struggling, these are a lot of celebrations to look at,” Hilburn said.

Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth agreed.

“That is a huge deal,” Hollingsworth said. “That in the midst of all the challenges that we’ve had … I would give kudos to this board and this administration before I got here for having the commitment to having kids in class. That’s a big, big deal to y’all, and that’s one of the reasons why Waxahachie (ISD) has seen growth when so many others saw declines.”

But, as could be expected in a pandemic year, there were some areas where WISD saw drops in scores. The percentage of students who approached, met or mastered the standard in reading, math and writing dropped districtwide.

Other TAPR highlights

Hilburn said another highlight from the TAPR report is the percentage of WISD students who took the STAAR test or Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System (TELPAS) in 2021. She said 98 percent of the students districtwide took the exam last spring compared to 88 percent across the state and 92 percent in Region 10.

“Last year was a COVID year where a large percentage of our students that started off were at home,” Hilburn said. “And then we changed to that November timeframe and having students back face to face. It paid dividends right here.”

Hilburn said WISD’s teacher experience data also shows favorable numbers. She said teachers with six to 10, 11-20 and over 20 years of experience are higher than the state percentages for those time frames.

“What that tells me is once we get teachers to come to WISD they want to stay here and are committed to our district,” Hilburn said. “So that’s always a great thing.”

Typically districts and campuses receive an “A-F” rating based on factors, including STAAR test results. But because of the pandemic that has not been the case in the last two years. Hilburn said that is expected to resume for 2021-22.

She said the STAAR test is expected to change with only 75 percent of it able to be multiple choice.

But Special Education Determination has continued, and Hilburn said WISD’s designation increased from “needs improvement” to “meets requirements.”