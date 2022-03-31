Red Oak ISD's new formative assessment practice provides more frequent check-ins

Red Oak ISD continues to move forward with its new assessment system to ensure students don’t get left behind.

Melissa Sulak, executive director of curriculum and instruction, updated the ROISD Board of Trustees this past week on the district’s efforts to add an assessment practice to give teachers a more real-time feel for how their students are understanding the material.

In addition to the traditional summative assessment practice, which often includes a test at the end of a unit, semester or course, ROISD is phasing in a formative assessment process.

Formative assessments occur more frequently – possibly daily, weekly or even throughout a lesson. Sulak said formative assessments can be something informal, such as in-class discussion with students, or something more formal like a quiz.

“It’s information that teachers take to give them instruction and guidance on where to go next on instruction for individual students or for the class,” Sulak said. “It gives teachers timely feedback on student mastery and needs, it allows teachers to reflect on instruction and plan for future instruction, and it’s very customizable to the lesson to the class. It is ongoing.”

Sulak said formative assessment will be a focus for the district’s curriculum department and campus administrators into the 2022-23 school year.

“It’s the next logical step to our Texas Instructional Leadership process with our campuses,” Sulak said. “We did the lesson alignment piece this year and will focus heavily on formative assessment for next year.”

Sulak said there are two cohorts for the Texas Instructional Leadership process – the first one includes the high school, middle school and Red Oak Elementary, and they went through the lesson alignment and formative assessment last summer. The second cohort includes the other campuses and is going through the training this spring.

Sulak said 15-20 teachers have volunteered to be part of the progressive monitoring pilot group.

“They’re doing some things with that in their classrooms to test it out in Red Oak and get some people experienced with it so as we roll it out to more teachers they’ll be able to speak from first-hand experience,” Sulak said.

Sulak said the district is leaving it up to each campus as to when the process is implemented based on their needs. But she said she expects the process to progress further in 2022-23.

“As we move into next year we will continue to work with the lesson alignment and formative assessment process, really digging into its role in the instructional cycle and really taking on that aggressive monitoring and more information on formative assessment to help teachers be more comfortable with that and to use that information as they plan for instruction moving forward,” Sulak said.

She said ROISD will continue to offer academic support to students through tutoring, accelerated instruction, test preparation classes and programs, and online and virtual tools.