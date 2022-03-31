North Texas U.S. Service Academies Forum set for April 9

Daily Light Report

Congressional offices of North Texas have joined together to co-host the North Texas U.S. Service Academies Forum on April 9.

This event is free and open to the public. It is an opportunity for students interested in applying for a service academy to gather information and ask questions to representatives from each service academy and congressional staff.

Military Academies in the United States offer an option for students who are interested in serving their country and receiving a quality education at no cost. Students at these institutions typically receive free tuition, room and board, as well as a small stipend for expenses.

“I encourage anyone interested in serving our country to come to the North Texas U.S. Service Academies Forum and gather important and interesting information. Attending the Naval Academy was an honor and remains one of the greatest highlights of my life. If you are interested in attending a service academy, I urge you to come learn more about the process,” Ellzey said.

The North Texas U.S. Service Academy Forum invites high school and middle school students and their families to attend.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. program from 8 a.m. to noon at the I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA, 1900 I.M. Terrel Way, Fort Worth. For more information on this event or the Military Academy nomination process with the office of Ellzey, contact Kyler Murphy at 903-602-7860.

Each year, Ellzey will receive many inquiries from Congressional District 6 students who wish to attend a military service academy. One of the application requirements of all the United States service academies (except for the United States Coast Guard Academy) is nomination by a government official. The nominating official is usually a Member of Congress. The military service academies (Army, Navy and Air Force) also accept nominations from other government officials.