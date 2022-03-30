Crash near Alma kills two

Daily Light Report

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash last week on Interstate 45.

At approximately 12:26 p.m. March 24, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a crash on I-45, approximately 2.1 miles south of Alma in Ellis county.

The preliminary investigation shows that a white 2007 GMC box truck was traveling south on IH45 in the inside lane. A 1999 Ford F-350 was traveling north in the outside lane and a red 2013 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a 2015 Direct flatbed semi-trailer was traveling north in the inside lane of IH45.

For an unknown reason the box truck failed to maintain a single lane and crossed over the protected center median and drove across the northbound lanes of I-45 striking the F-350 in the back left side. The driver of the box truck then over corrected to the right causing the box truck to roll onto its right side. The box truck slid into the inside lane where the Peterbilt truck tractor struck the top of the box truck and the cab.

The driver of the box truck, 37-year-old Alan Caro, of Dallas, and passenger, 35-year-old Anselmo Garza, of Carrollton, were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Dan Cox of Precinct 3. Both the driver and passenger were transported to the Keever Funeral Home in Dallas.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 49-year-old, Alexander Ortega of Houston, was transported to Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Dallas with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the F-350, 48-year-old Nicolas Nunez of Corsicana, was treated and released at the scene.

The investigation is still on-going.