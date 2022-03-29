Wild turkey hunting season closed in parts of Ellis County

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission on Thursday approved changes to the 2022-23 state hunting guidelines, including rules on turkey hunting in Ellis County.

According to the new regulations turkey season will be closed east of Interstate 35E in Ellis County to support restocking efforts along the Trinity River.

Previously individuals could hunt wild turkeys, but there is a four-bird bag limit.

During a public meeting last month Shaun Oldenburger, small game program director for Texas Parks and Wildlife, said there have been successful efforts in restoring the wild turkey population in various parts of the country, but that has not been the case in this part of the state.

He said there has been progress made in Navarro and Kaufman counties, where wild turkey hunting has been closed. The plan is to only close turkey hunting in Ellis County temporarily.

The commission also voted to modify the West Zone for goose hunting season. It will now begin Feb. 6, 2023 and end March 12, 2023.

The department established a special waterfowl hunting opportunity for veterans and active-duty personnel that would coincide with the youth-only season in all duck zones Oct. 22-23.

The department combined the merganser and duck daily bag limits to six. Currently the merganser daily bag limit is five. The daily bag limit of two hooded mergansers was removed.

And the department approved a reauthorization of a requirement to possess a Federal Sandhill Crane Hunting Permit while hunting the species.

More information regarding season dates for the 2022-23 hunting seasons can be viewed at tpwd.texas.gov.