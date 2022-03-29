With safety in mind, Red Oak ISD replacing drinking fountains with water bottle stations

A familiar appliance in schools is getting phased out in Red Oak ISD.

Monday the Board of Trustees approved the purchase of 43 water bottle filler stations from Winston Water Cooler, Ltd., replacing the water fountains.

Brent Stanford, executive director of support services, said the move comes at a time when the water fountains need to be replaced. But he said having a more sanitary option on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic is another factor.

“The kids don’t use the water fountain anymore, especially because of COVID,” Stanford said. “They’re available, but all the kids are using water bottles, and I think this will help keep those filled.”

Board Member Johnny Knight said he’s aware of other school districts that are also making the switch.

“They’ve gone away from those,” Knight said. “That way there’s no mouth (on the drinking fountain mouthpiece).”

Monday’s approval is for the expenditure of $63,900. The district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II funds since the project aims to help reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Stanford said while this purchase won’t fully complete the rollout, every campus will receive some water stations.

He said at the high school there will be two stations on the top floors and four on the bottom floor. He said the other campuses will have between three and six.