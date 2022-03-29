Red Oak ISD approves 2022-23 calendar

The Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved the academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

Key dates on the calendar include Aug. 15 for the first day of school, Nov. 21-25 for Thanksgiving break, Dec. 22 to Jan. 4 for winter break with Jan. 5-6 being staff development days, March 13-17 for spring break and May 24 for the last day of school.

Superintendent Brenda Sanford said the district made changes to the original calendar draft that was presented to the community to address concerns over a lack of instructional time. She said the district conducted a survey on the calendar, and out of 476 respondents, 67 percent supported it, and 11 percent did not.

Sanford said some of the concerns included the plan to back the academic aid week to the winter break, meaning the students would have had nearly three weeks off.

“That was a concern for many of the people,” Sanford said. “They were worried about learning loss with students being out for that long of a period of time.”

Sanford said another concern was the number of staff development days compared to the number of instructional days.

As a result the district altered the calendar to provide more instructional days.

“We all know that we need those instructional days for the students learning loss and the gaps we’re trying to fill in,” Sanford said.

In addition, she said by embedding the academic aid week in the school days instead of having a pull-out week the district can offer accelerated instruction to all of the students.

“So those who are not needing the intervention will still be coming to school, and they’ll receive accelerated instruction,” Sanford said. “So instead of giving those days off to the big portion of the students, all students will come to school, and we’ll have instruction for everyone.”

Sanford said the original draft had students starting school later than Aug. 15, but by starting school earlier the students will receive more instructional days before the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests.

Sanford said the calendar gives the district more than the required minimum of 75,600 minutes instructional minutes, giving the district the ability to use days for inclement weather.

“If we don’t need them, we certainly do for instructional days,” Sanford said.

Middle school outdoors class

The board also approved an outdoors elective course for Red Oak Middle School next fall. The course is expected to include topics such as hunting, boating, archery, camping, CPR, backpacking, challenge course, etc.

The board tabled a vote to approve three other high school physical education courses because of questions over what the courses will entail.

District officials said the courses were being proposed to be in compliance with course changes made at the state level. Lifetime fitness and wellness pursuits would replace foundation of personal fitness, lifetime recreation and outdoor pursuits would replace adventure/outdoor education, and skill-based lifetime activities would replace various athletic pursuits. But it’s unclear if the content of those courses would remain the same.

Staff pay

The board also approved a resolution to pay the district staff for days missed during the winter storms on Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 24.

Sanford said the district had enough staff development days that were converted to student instructional days, which means there was no need for additional instructional days to be added to the calendar. But because of the closures the district would be required to open additional staff days, or the staff wouldn’t get paid unless the district approved the resolution.