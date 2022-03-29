Lawnmower starts fire at Waxahachie Golf Club

The Waxahachie Fire Department said a fire near the wooded area of Waxahachie Golf Club Monday afternoon was caused by a lawnmower.

Crews were dispatched to the country club, 1920 W. US 287 Business, at 1:44 p.m.

Fire Chief Ricky Boyd said there were no injuries in the fire, though the lawnmower was destroyed, and the hoses on the three overhead fuel storage tanks nearby were burned. Brush and trees in the area were also burned.

Witnesses nearby stated on social media they could see a large amount of smoke from Interstate 35E. One resident said they could see tall flames, while others noted the dry and windy conditions at the time and the proximity to a large wooded area.

Boyd said the fire wasn’t close to any residential areas.

“The gentleman operating the lawnmower said he put gas in the mower, hung the fuel nozzle back up, sat back down on the mower, cranked it up and that’s when the fire started,” Boyd said.