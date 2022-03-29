Area briefs: Equine Health Fair, Good Friday event, more

Daily Light Report

Equine Health Fair scheduled for April 30

The Equine Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the 4-C Stables, 1355 Ovilla Road in Waxahachie.

The event will include a variety of outdoor booths that promote local animal wellness practitioners and equine service/product providers.

On-site services include freeze branding, a dentist, veterinarian, farrier, chiropractor and more. There will also be demonstrations and a Q&A with licensed practitioners, as well as new/used tack sales and swaps from local vendors. There will also be food trucks and concessions. The event is free and open to the public.

The after party will run from 5-8 p.m. with multiple local bands.

Contact Jana at 214-704-1591 or Stacey at 972-814-3988 for more information.

Good Friday event

Farley Street Baptist Church will host a Good Friday event at 7 p.m. April 15 at Railyard Park in Waxahachie.

“My Easter Story” will include praise and worship with personal accounts of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.

Waxahachie Symphony Association presents Texas Gypsies

Travel back in time with a spirited mix of swing and gypsy jazz from the Texas Gypsies at the Historic Chautauqua Auditorium at 7 p.m. April 9, presented by the Waxahachie Symphony Association.

The band will have you dancing in your seat and swinging around the hardwood floor. Enjoy vintage Jazzy Swingin cool hep cat sounds from the ‘20s-‘30s-‘40s along with Western Swing, Gypsy Jazz, and a pinch of Retro Deco Rockabilly.

The band mixes passionate violin, a blazing horn section, rocking swingin’ guitars, slappin’ upright bass, and retro style drumming to harmoniously create their own unique, fun and artistic sound that will get you on your feet.

Tickets are $20 and available at waxahachiesymphony.com or at the door for purchase.

City Federation Spring Tea

Ladies are invited to attend the City Federation Spring Tea at 2 p.m. April 7 at the Ellis County Woman's Building, 207 West Jefferson St.

The guest will be County Judge Todd Little. He will assist in honoring the outstanding club women of Ellis County.

These are the ladies that work countless hours in volunteering to make Waxahachie and Ellis County a better place.

The General Federation of Women's Clubs is the largest and oldest nondenominational, nonpartisan, international service organizational service organization of volunteer women in the world.

Vendors sought for farmers market

There will be an organizational vendor meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 701 Howard Road for those interested in being a vendor at this year’s Downtown Farmers Market.

Vendors will be able to tour the market area, turn in paperwork and fees and ask questions. For additional vendor information go to https://bit.ly/3N0Tu8K.

Charity bowling tournament

The Red Oak Lions Cub will host a charity bowling tournament at 1 p.m. April 9 at Hilltop Lanes, 2010 US 287 Business in Waxahachie.

Cost is $35 per entry, and proceeds will benefit the club’s charity efforts.

For more information, contact Terrance Suber 214-715-9323 or twosuber@hotmail.com or Melanie Petersen 214-864-8014.