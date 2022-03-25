Area briefs: Texas Gypsies performance, spring tea, farmers market vendors meeting

Daily Light Report

Travel back in time with a spirited mix of swing and gypsy jazz from the Texas Gypsies at the Historic Chautauqua Auditorium at 7 p.m. April 9, presented by the Waxahachie Symphony Association.

The Texas Gypsies are a collection of well-seasoned Grammy winners and musicians who have backed many of today's top jazz, swing, and pop performers.

Tickets are $20 and available at waxahachiesymphony.org or at the door for purchase.

For more information contact Melissa Baird Chapman at 210-865-6185 or melissacbaird@yahoo.com.

City Federation Spring Tea

Ladies are invited to attend the City Federation Spring Tea at 2 p.m. April 7 at the Ellis County Woman's Building, 207 West Jefferson St.

The guest will be County Judge Todd Little. He will assist in honoring the outstanding club women of Ellis County.

These are the ladies that work countless hours in volunteering to make Waxahachie and Ellis County a better place.

The General Federation of Women's Clubs is the largest and oldest nondenominational, nonpartisan, international service organizational service organization of volunteer women in the world.

Vendors sought for farmers market

There will be an organizational vendor meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 701 Howard Road for those interested in being a vendor at this year’s Downtown Farmers Market.

Vendors will be able to tour the market area, turn in paperwork and fees and ask questions. For additional vendor information go to https://bit.ly/3N0Tu8K.

Charity bowling tournament

The Red Oak Lions Cub will host a charity bowling tournament at 1 p.m. April 9 at Hilltop Lanes, 2010 US 287 Business in Waxahachie.

Cost is $35 per entry, and proceeds will benefit the club’s charity efforts.

For more information, contact Terrance Suber 214-715-9323 or twosuber@hotmail.com or Melanie Petersen 214-864-8014.

Last day of Tulipalooza

Sunday is the final day for Tulipalooza, presented by Poston Gardens.

The festival celebrates the natural beauty of tulips while growing hope in the community. Held at the Waxahachie Civic Center, the festival features hundreds of thousands of blooming tulips, imported from Holland and planted by Dutch farmers.

The event will include live music performances, local vendors, sponsor tents and food trucks, all while helping to raise funds for North Texas charities. For tickets and information visit tulipalooza.org.

Earth Day

An Earth Day Celebration is set for 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St. in Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot where residents can dispose of their paper. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding.

For more information contact Patty Dickerson, chairwoman of the Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956.