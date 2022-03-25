A second shot at ‘Idol’ stardom for Red Oak resident

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Three years ago Jade Flores of Ellis County competed in the “American Idol” contest and ended up in the top 20. It was a bittersweet experience for Flores, as she — like every other “American Idol” hopeful — wanted to win it all, and not be a runner-up.

But this determined and hard working musician has put in even more time in to sharpen her craft even more — which is singing and performing on stages anywhere she could find. And once again, her dream has come true.

Jade announced on Thursday that even though she was not featured on any of the audition footage shown on ABC’s popular five episodes of Sunday evening shows, she nevertheless made it through with a “golden ticket” that has sent her on to the “Hollywood Week” starting Monday evening, March 28, on ABC – Channel 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Red Oak’s own hometown idol is excited about returning to vie for the title of “American Idol” again. This singer / songwriter / guitarist is ready to rock and roll as she treks across to California for some very stiff competition.

According to Jade’s recent Facebook post, “The cat is out of the bag……. Even though my first audition didn’t air this time, I am beyond grateful to be a part of ‘American Idol’s’ historic 20th season! Please keep watching to see if you catch me on Monday’s episode during Hollywood Week! Stay tuned.”

Rita Flores, Jade’s mother, explains, “When my grandmother passed away a while ago, Jade was in the midst of preparing for her trip to the initial local auditions (several months ago) in various cities around the country. However, she chose to remain here at home so she could sing at my grandmother’s funeral service. From there, she immediately jumped on the plane and flew out. She’s that kind of daughter that makes me so proud.”

She continues, “Jade has a voice that is one-of-a-kind, her spirit is so contagious, and her soul is grounded right here in the heart of Ellis County. I know I am a bit prejudiced, but she is so very talented. I ask that you please watch ‘American Idol’ and vote for my girl.”