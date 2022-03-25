How WISD is growing its own talent

Waxahachie ISD strives to grow its own talent, and recent grants awarded to the district will help WISD do that.

WISD was recently awarded a $2.2 million Texas COVID Learning Accelerated Support (TCLAS) grant.

In an update to the Board of Trustees on Monday, Stacee Johnson, director of professional learning and grant acquisition, said the three-year grant serves as an umbrella for several grants, some of which will be new to WISD.

Johnson said one component of this funding is the Grow Your Own Grant.

“The investment in our district’s greatest assets, which is our staff, is key in increasing capacity,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the district can use the grant to award up to $18,000 for paraprofessionals to complete their teaching degrees. The funds cover their tuition, books and mentor support.

“In addition to that we are also able to build a pipeline by having board teachers at Global High School to receive up to $25,000 to complete their master’s degree and cover their tuition and books,” Johnson said, “and this enables them to teach additional dual credit courses at Global High School and be able to use our district teachers.”

She said WISD has also partnered with Texas A&M University-Commerce for a teacher residency program. Over the next two school years WISD can host up to 20 student teachers. They must be part of the TAMUC program and choose Waxahachie ISD as to where they want to do their student teaching.

The student teachers will spend the entire school year in WISD, and they will receive a $20,000 stipend.

Later in the meeting the board approved a memorandum of understanding with TAMUC to make the partnership official.

Separate from TCLAS, WISD received a grant for a principal residency program. Two teachers are participating in the program this year at Wedgeworth Elementary and Finley Junior High and are learning under mentor principals while completing course work at the same time.

“So it’s a pretty intense program,” Johnson said. “And then when they’re finished they will be ready to apply for positions here in Waxahachie ISD.”

Johnson said the program has been so successful that the district applied for and received a $500,000 grant for up to six individuals in a principal residency program next year as well.

“Lifelong learning is for everyone, including our staff, and WISD desires to invest in the very educators that invest in their students,” Johnson said after the meeting. “Our district has its own unique identity and by growing our own talent we are able to celebrate the fabric of what makes us unique and support each other as a community of learners to each be our personal best. We believe that investments in our leadership can result in academic improvements in the classroom and strengthen the experiences we are able to provide our students.”

Also part of the $2.2 million grant, WISD will receive decodable texts, which are resources to help students read and decode, grounded in the five principles of reading – phonemic awareness, phonics instruction, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. These tools will be used to support Pre-K 4 through first-grade students.

The funding also goes toward access to websites to help fill in the learning gaps and access to the Texas College Bridge, an online program that builds college readiness skills in English language arts and mathematics to juniors and seniors. It will also fund tutoring, and Johnson said the district is determining what grade levels and content areas will be the focus.

This money is in addition to the $8 million WISD received in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding last year to go toward similar efforts.