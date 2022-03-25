Life elementaries celebrate career readiness

Daily Light report

RED OAK —In February, Life School celebrated College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) across its elementary campuses. Each campus invited community members, parents and Life School staff members to share their college, career or military experiences.

At Life School Mountain Creek, students enjoyed presentations from individuals in a wide range of careers. They heard from a video game designer, a military service member, an entrepreneur, an emergency room nurse and a cartoonist. Volunteers shared their experiences from college and their careers. In response, the students were encouraged to ask questions and explore new career opportunities.

Life School Mountain Creek Counselor, Teresa White, said, “We are so grateful to the members of the community who committed their time to share with our students.”

In addition to volunteer presentations, many campuses also celebrated CCMR with fun dress-up days. One day included Dress for Success Day, where students were encouraged to dress for an interview. The elementary campuses also held dress-up days for College Day, Camo Day and Career Day.

With a focus on student outcomes, Life School prioritizes ways to expand students’ awareness of varying career paths. One of the Life School’s strategic goals is to ensure every student is college, career, or military ready through individualized support.

Career and Technical Education Manager, Leigh Dopson, said “At Life School, we make it a priority to make sure that all Life high school students have the opportunity for a variety of career paths upon graduation. Life School is committed to graduating all students ready for a career, college or the military. This work begins as early as elementary school. I am grateful that our elementary campuses take the opportunity to make this an exciting week to bring awareness to CCMR.”