Fundraising event for damaged Waxahachie cemetery set for April 3

Daily Light Report

Historic Waxahachie, Inc. (HWI) is hosting a “Headstones and History” from 3-5 p.m. April 3 in the Waxahachie City Cemetery to match raised funds for the restoration of the markers after the recent vandalism.

During the weekend of Feb. 26 vandals wreaked destruction on the Waxahachie Cemetery. Over 275 gravestones were knocked over, broken and/or destroyed. Many of these markers were over 100 years old.

This fundraising event is open to the community. City leaders will be present to provide the latest information on repair efforts. Guides will be available to give tours of the damaged areas and share the history of some of our early residents. This opportunity is a great way for everyone to play a part in the restoration of our City’s history, HWI stated.

The city of Waxahachie is working with experts to develop a plan to raise and repair these gravestones that mark the burials of former Waxahachie residents. Historic Waxahachie, Inc. (HWI) is committed to helping with the repair efforts by matching every dollar donated at the fundraiser or on the HWI website up to $10,000. All funds raised will go to the City Cemetery restoration efforts.

Anyone who cannot attend the fundraiser on April 3 will be able to donate for matching funds until April 10 by going to the HWI website at historicwaxahachie.com/headstones-and-history/. Credit cards and PayPal will be accepted as will cash and checks.

HWI is a 501(c)3 organization committed to protecting our heritage for past, present and future generations through preservation, education and advocacy.

For more information, visit historicwaxahachie.com or email historicwaxahachieinc@gmail.com. For the latest information on the City Cemetery updates, visit waxahachie.com.