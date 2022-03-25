County OKs fuel surcharge payments

The rising cost of diesel is starting to squeeze the budgets of Ellis County’s vendors, and Ellis County Commissioners on Tuesday reluctantly approved fuel price increases on a sliding percentage scale for road construction materials.

Following an executive session, commissioners agreed to pay fuel price surcharges for delivery of crushed limestone flex base, washed pea gravel, rip rap and other road materials from various vendors.

In public session, county purchasing agent E.J. Harbin said vendors were paying an unprecedented increase in fuel costs and were requesting that fuel surcharges be added to the approved contract pricing. The surcharges would be tied to the U.S. Department of Energy price index for diesel fuel, Harbin said.

The contract price of materials will remain the same for pickup with no surcharges. Precinct 2 Commissioner Lane Grayson said his precinct picks up 95 percent of the materials it uses.

Harbin said one vendor asked that a surcharge of 1 percent be added for every 20 cents of added cost above $3 per gallon. Harbin said without the surcharge, the vendor would not be able to provide materials, whereby the vendor would abrogate the contract and the contract would go out for new bids.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson noted that the original contract did not have a clause accounting for future fuel price increases.

“When they quoted (the price), that’s when that should have been addressed,” Stinson said. “My thought is we’d have to go back out for rebid because it changes the whole playing field.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry suggested that the matter for all four items be tabled to allow legal counsel to review the matter. But following the executive session, during which said counsel was apparently obtained — which is one legal purpose of an executive session — commissioners went ahead and approved the surcharges.

Also following the executive session, the body of county leaders took no action on granting AT&T Inc. an exemption from governmental bidding requirements for utility services based on the obtaining of more data.

In public session earlier, Harbin said the exemption was requested so that the county could obtain enough bandwidth to provide a suite of services for its software across numerous departments.

County Judge Todd Little said the utility was being named now to speed up the process because AT&T owns the lines, and that contract details would be worked out later. Grayson argued in favor of opening up the services for competitive bids and objected to limiting the choice to AT&T.

Other items

• The approved consent agenda consisted of regular meeting minutes, acceptance of various reports, three quarterly payments to the North Texas Behavioral Health Authority, an exemption to the state transpiration code for inscription on Sheriff’s Department vehicles, and several budgetary line-item transfers.

• One consent agenda item, approval of two payments to the Ellis County Historical Commission totaling $10,000, was pulled and approved separately.

• Commissioners approved the selection of officers for the Ellis County Historical Commission: chair David Sacha of Ennis; vice-chair Sylvia Stanford Smith of Waxahachie; secretary Carlene Perryman of Milford; and treasurer Shannon Simpson of Waxahachie. Additionally, Eric Harmon of Waxahachie was appointed to the Ellis County Historical Commission, replacing outgoing member Jimmy Boon.

• A contract to purchase asphalt crack sealer from W.R. Meadows and Crafco, Inc. for all four road and bridge precincts was approved.

• Authorization to advertise and solicit bids for armored car service / armed courier service for all Ellis County offices was approved.

• In development matters, commissioners approved replats of a 5.709-acre property on the south side of Broadhead Road, a 4.278-acre property on the north side of Angus Road, and a 4.818-acre tract on the northwest corner of the intersection of Oak Hill Court and Pioneer Court. A performance bond was accepted for a 52.243-acre propose subdivision at the intersection of Waterford Crossing and Waterford Drive; and a one-time variance was OK’d for a 1.474 –acre lot on the north side of Panorama Loop for not meeting the minimum road frontage requirement. All five properties in question are located in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Waxahachie.

• A donation of 4 left-handed taser holsters and 46 right-handed taser holsters from the Southlake Police Department to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department was accepted. The total estimated value is $1,795. Commissioners also approved the Sheriff’s Department donation of 41 replaced desk chairs and armchairs to Avalon ISD.

• New projectors for the Commissioners’ Courtroom were OK’d at a total cost of $21,247.