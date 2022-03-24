Food, art, music and ... sword swallowers at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival

It’s been three years since people have been able to fully enjoy the Scarborough Renaissance Festival without any limitations.

So this year, the more interaction the better.

The 41st annual Scarborough Renaissance Festival is set to begin April 9 and run through May 30 at the fairgrounds, located at 2511 FM 66. The fair is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day.

Helaine Thompson, director of marketing and communications for Southwest Festivals, Inc., said festival goers will get the full experience this year. The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, and last year there were fewer entertainers.

“This year we’re back to 100 percent, so we’re excited about that,” Thompson said. “We’re bringing back the interaction with the entertainers. Last year we had to keep our distance, but now there will be more interaction with the performers and the artisans than before.”

As always the festival, which celebrates the visit of King Henry VIII’s sister, Margaret Tudor Queen and the Isles and her guests to the Village of Scarborough, will include staple attractions such as the knighting ceremony, combat competitions, the Grande Parades, games of skill, live entertainment and arts and crafts. Thompson said there will be five food kitchens, 12 pubs, a full-service restaurant and bar, daily beer and wine tasting and 200 arts and crafts shops.

But this year’s event will also feature a host of new attractions. Thompson said the festival’s performance company, Scarborough Academy of the Performing Arts, has developed four new shows. Those include a historical tour of the fairgrounds with a different theme each weekend, such as Viking & Ale, Celtic heritage and Legends of the Seas.

It also created the interactive game Name That Sonnet, the Robin Hood Charity Show, where festival goers will learn ways to cause mischief in the Village, and Verbal Joust, where people can learn to creatively insult someone.

Other first-time entertainment to the festival include Cyrus the Sword Swallower, Vince Conway, a hammered Dulcimer, and Emyrs Fleet, The Big Rat Show.

There will be approximately 30 new artisans at the festival, featuring those who make painted drinking horns, jewelry, woodwork, tapestry handbags and more.

The festival will also feature the return of several fan favorites such as the Don Juan and Miguel Show, the sword-fighting comic duo that will be performing at the festival for the 39th year.

The performer representing Queen Margaret will be returning for her 25th year.

Other attractions include human-powered renaissance rides, a birds of prey exhibition, sword fighting, a performance from a world-record holding whip master, aerialists, acrobats, belly dancing, live music and more.

“It’s non-stop entertainment,” Thompson said.

Most of the entertainment will be for the whole family. Some will be children specific, such as the children’s knighting ceremonies, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance Rides.

And a few will be more for adults. Those include Arthur Greenleaf Holmes the Wildly Inappropriate Poet, Bettina Bawdeville, Menage a Moi, and the King’s Pub - Pub Sing.

“Most of our entertainers are rated PG for all audiences,” Thompson said. “But we’ll have a handful that are geared toward adults. We’ll have those stages in the pub areas so the kids don’t wander in.”

She said there are 20 stages for entertainment – including Renaissance-style music –and there will be approximately 20 art demonstrations per day. And whether it’s talking to the performers after a show or discussing the artisans’ work while they’re creating it, it’s all interactive.

“There will be glass blowing, hammock making, blacksmiths,” Thompson said. “You can watch them create the art you’re about to buy. It’s a different type of art experience than just buying it.”

Thompson is expecting a good crowd this year, adding that the festival typically draws in 200,000 over an eight-week season.

“The best way to enjoy it is to just wander,” Thompson said. “If you run from stage to stage you might miss something.”

For ticket information go to srfestival.com.