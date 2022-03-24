David Hill touts experience in seeking reelection to Waxahachie City Council

Daily Light Report

David Hill, who is running for reelection for Place 1 on the Waxahachie City Council, issued the following press release regarding his candidacy:

David Hill, Place 1 candidate for Waxahachie City Council, has served on the council for the past eight years, two as mayor.

Hill’s tenure on council, combined with his experience as a successful home builder, give him valuable expertise as the city experiences dramatic population growth.

“It is estimated that more than 2,700 people will move to Waxahachie in 2022. Like the rest of us seeking ‘that hometown feel’ more and more families are drawn to the heart and charm of the city, our Historic district, which must be protected,” Hill said. “I join other council members in creating and maintaining an exceptional community by emphasizing quality, affordable housing developments, excellent schooling, vibrant economic development programs and amenities that meet the needs of our valued citizens, both those born and raised here as well as the growing number of new residents who now call Hachie ‘home.’”

During Hill’s tenure, the city of Waxahachie has achieved accomplishments to better the lifestyle and needs of citizens, the release stated. The Capital Improvement Program secured financing for street, water, and wastewater projects. In addition, the creation of cutting-edge police and fire facilities, hike and bike trails expansion and the Railyard Amphitheatre development were major projects while Hill has been on the council. Plans for a new medical office building at Baylor Hospital and the enhancement of its previous location in Getzendaner Park are a testament to Hill’s ability to work well with city staff and council colleagues.

Hill voted to lower the city’s tax rate, participated in achieving a balanced budget and endorsed the repayable bridge loan program to assist local businesses during the harsh consequences of the pandemic, the release stated. Hill also continues taking an active role in economic development through city, chamber and county initiatives.

“Large population growth for Waxahachie is inevitable,” Hill said. “That is why it is so important to attract businesses with good paying jobs, entice families who support superior education for their children, make sure we maintain a diverse and sustaining economy to offset any downtimes of a specific industry, and provide greenspace, activities and amenities to retain our citizens and attract quality newcomers.”

Hill provides voters with a well-rounded portfolio of involvement in Waxahachie, the release stated. He has been past president of the Ellis County Home Builders’ Association and the Waxahachie Rotary. He has served on the Navarro College Campus Advisory Committee and played an important role on the city’s Community Development Commission, Economic Development Commission and Impact Fee Advisory Committee.

Hill worked fiercely with Rep. Jake Ellzey, Kevin Fagan, president of Navarro College, and Will Turner, president of Baylor, Scott and White, to ensure House Bill 885 was written and passed, making Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees from a local community college, Navarro, possible, the release stated. Additionally, Hill continually works with RTC, TxDOT, and the North Central Texas Council of Governments to meet transportation needs well into 2045 and beyond.

Hill is deeply involved in many projects now in planning or development, including the updating of the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which provides a plan of action for zoning decisions, land subdivision, thoroughfare construction, park and recreation planning and growth management. He is also working with city staff on the new City Hall Annex, southern loop bypass and K-12 and higher education needs.

Hill devotes countless hours to spending time with the citizens of Waxahachie, the release stated. From answering questions to providing insight into all sorts of city-related matters, Hill cares about being available and accessible to all who need information. Known for his personal touch over a cup of coffee or a tour around town, Hill is deeply committed to what’s best for the citizens of this city.

“Experience is critical when making decisions which affect 40,000-plus citizens of Waxahachie,” Hill said. “My track record as a council member and mayor is solid proof that I bring the skill sets necessary to continue high-level management of Waxahachie’s growth and prosperity.”

Hill, and his wife of 40 seven years, Mickie, volunteer on behalf of the city they love. One of their greatest satisfactions was working with state and county officials, along with Baylor Scott & White personnel, to organize the Ellis County Vaccine HUB overseeing administration of more than 80,000 vaccines for local citizens choosing to be vaccinated against the COVID virus, the release stated. The Hills are long time members of the Rotary Club of Waxahachie and regularly attend First Baptist Church/Waxahachie.

Early voting runs April 25 to April 30 and May 2-3. Election Day is May 7.