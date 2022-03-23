2018 Italy High School shooter found dead in his prison cell

Chad Padilla, who was serving a 40-year sentence following a shooting at Italy High School in 2018 that injured two students, was found dead in his prison cell Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), Padilla, 20, was found unresponsive around 1:50 a.m. at the Barry B. Telford Unit, located in New Boston, Texas.

Prison staff entered the cell and began life-saving measures, the department said, and medical staff soon arrived to help. Padilla was then taken on a gurney to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m.

The TDCJ said Padilla’s death is being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General as a suicide.

On June 24, 2019 Padilla pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the 443rd District Court of Ellis County.

On Jan. 22, 2018 Padilla, who was 16 at the time, fired seven rounds from a .380 caliber handgun into the Italy High School cafeteria before school began that morning. Six of those shots struck a 15-year-old female, and one hit the female’s boyfriend. Both of them survived.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said Padilla stole his father's gun a few days prior to the shooting.

Prosecutors said during a pre-trail hearing in 2018 that Padilla had a history of violent incidents before the shooting, including one incident where he threw scissors at a student.

Padilla was sent to the Telford Unit in July of 2019.

This story contains information from previous Daily Light reports.