WISD prepares for Marvin Biomedical Academy

Waxahachie ISD continues its preparation for the Marvin Biomedical Academy, which is set to be ready for the fall of 2022.

Last month the district announced plans for the academy, which will provide learning that focuses on enriched opportunities in STEM education and biomedical science with the Texas Essential Skills and Knowledge (TEKS) remaining as the instructional foundation, the district stated.

During Monday’s WISD Board of Trustees meeting, Karen Polk, principal at Marvin Elementary, provided an update on the academy.

Marvin Biomedical Academy will serve pre-kindergarten through fifth grade as a zone-plus campus. Students zoned for Marvin will continue to attend that school, and there will be a lottery application process for kindergarten through fifth grades from the other campuses.

Polk said the kindergarten application period is open, and she said the district has already received approximately 50 applicants.

Lisa Mott, assistant superintendent of elementary learning, said in just the first half day of the application process being open the district received 25 applicants. She said those students are from across the district, which she said helps address overcrowding at other schools.

The kindergarten lottery for Marvin and Wilemon STEAM Academy ends April 11.

The lottery for first- through fifth-grade will open April 18.

Polk said Marvin Biomedical Academy will engage students in STEM, health science and biomedical science-focused learning environments.

“We will be researching and studying the structure and behavior of living organisms,” Polk said, “as well as stimulate the curiosity about the wonders of science.”

Polk said examples of what the learning will look like could include animal observation and comparison during a reading lesson, how medical careers use angles and other forms of math, and interactive gardens to teach how plants are important to health. She said fifth-graders may learn how to use everyday materials to create a mechanical hand to teach about force and motion, as well as coding.

Polk said teachers at the campus are in the process of completing their National Institute of STEM Education (NISE) certification.

She said the school also has a partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Master Gardeners and has created a garden in the school’s courtyard.

Polk said there is ongoing professional development at Marvin to ensure there is an alignment of TEKS standards to project-based learning.

“We’ll be dedicating time for campus team building and planning through the lens of STEM, health science and biomedicine,” Polk said.

There will be a community meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Marvin, 110 Brown St. to showcase the program.

WISD conducted a survey earlier this year to gauge what types of school choice programs the community would like to see.

“Overwhelmingly our community responded that STEM with health science focus was their first choice,” Polk said.

There are four choice schools in the district: Global Early College High School, Wilemon STEAM Academy and two dual language programs at Dunaway and Wedgeworth elementary schools. Dual language will soon be expanded to the junior high level.

Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth touted Polk’s work on preparing for the academy, which includes researching similar programs across the country.

“There aren’t many specific to biomedicine,” Hollingsworth said. “It charts out a pretty unique path for Waxahachie ISD.”