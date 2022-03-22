Dog park improvements could be complete by early May

Improvements at Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park are nearing the final stages.

Monday the Waxahachie City Council approved supplemental funding from the Waxahachie Community Development Corporation (WCDC) unrestrictive reserve for a final set of improvements at the dog park, is located along the Waxahachie Creek Hike and Bike Trail behind the farmers market and rodeo grounds, in the amount of $83,600. The WCDC recommended approval of the funding last week.

This funding will cover additional irrigation and Tex Turf 10 sod in the interior dog park and the common areas.

These improvements follow the original set of upgrades previously funded by the WCDC. Those improvements, which began in early January, included a new agility/play equipment area, improved fencing, shaded picnic areas, benches and picnic tables, trash receptacles, a 53-space concrete parking lot with lighting and ADA sidewalk connections to the hike and bike trail. There is also a mural, which incorporates the dog park, farmers market and butterfly garden.

Mayor Doug Barnes said after Monday’s meeting that the grand reopening of Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park is tentatively set for May 7.

Event applications

The council also approved applications for several upcoming events.

The citywide Easter Egg Hunt will take place from 10-11 a.m. April 16 at Getzendaner Park, 400 S. Grand Ave.

Hach Town OGz will take place from 3-6 p.m. April 17 at Lee Penn Park, 404 Getzendaner. The event will feature an Easter egg hunt and a bounce house.

The Rainbow Room Fun Run is set for 9 a.m. to noon April 30. The charity 5K and 1 mile family fun run brings awareness to the Rainbow Room’s mission and collects donations for Child Abuse Awareness Month.

An application was approved for the Downtown Jamboree, which is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 9 at Railyard Park, 455 S. College St.

The event will include a free concert featuring Gary Fox and Fox Country. Donations will benefit the Moral Courage Foundation’s Scholarship Fund.

Big Al’s Down the Hatch Five-Year Anniversary Party is set for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 8 at Railyard Park.

Strutt Your Mutt is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, 2023 at Getzendaner Park. Money raised will go to SPCA of Texas.