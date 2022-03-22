Waxahachie council OKs funding for farmers market improvements

While last season’s farmers market in Waxahachie proved to be its most successful to date there are still opportunities to make it better.

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved supplemental funding for improvements for the farmers market in the amount of $106,884.

According to the city the funding will be used to improve access with the addition of a concrete, two-space handicap parking area with a sidewalk connection. There will also be an 8-foot-wide sidewalk to the dog park sidewalk

In addition the project will include a thermal/moisture barrier to the roof and commercial grade ceiling fans to make the area more comfortable during the summer.

Albert Lawrence, deputy city manager, said the city and farmers market organizers will discuss more improvements in the future.

“This is really that first wave to get them through another season,” Lawrence said during the council briefing session. “And we’ll reconvene again and see what other ideas they have and probably start working on some more phases. We’ll have to have a more permanent solution for parking instead of just the rocks.”

Anita Simpson, downtown development director, said recently that last year’s farmers market brought in $257,352, a 42-percent increase from the previous season.

Waxahachie’s farmers market began in 2003 on the south side of the downtown square before moving to a location near the lumber yard. This year, it moved to 701 Howard Road near the Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park, which has space for 50 vendors compared to 30 at the previous location.

The farmers market features vendors who sell fruit, vegetables, honey, salsas, plants, jewelry, home décor and more.

The grand opening for the farmers market is scheduled for May 7.

The council also approved $138,867 in supplemental funding for improvements to the parking garage located at Jefferson and Jackson streets.

Improvements include upgraded lighting to LED fixtures, a new camera surveillance system, updated signage, restriping the parking spaces and servicing the air conditioning units in the IT and elevator room, according to a city memo.

The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Board approved both items at last week’s meeting.