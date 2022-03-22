Area briefs: Movies in the Park returns in Red Oak

Daily Light Report

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers and snacks, and join the Red Oak Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Red Oak Library for a showing of Disney's “Brave.”

The next Movies in the Park will take place at 7 p.m. Friday in the open space behind the Red Oak Municipal Center, 200 Lakeview Parkway.

Lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, and snacks are permitted. Alcohol and glass containers are not allowed.

Charity bowling tournament

The Red Oak Lions Cub will host a charity bowling tournament at 1 p.m. April 9 at Hilltop Lanes, 2010 US 287 Business in Waxahachie.

Cost is $35 per entry, and proceeds will benefit the club’s charity efforts.

For more information, contact Terrance Suber 214-715-9323 or twosuber@hotmail.com or Melanie Petersen 214-864-8014.

Tulipalooza arrives in Waxahachie

Tulipalooza, presented by Poston Gardens, began Friday will run through March 27.

The festival celebrates the natural beauty of tulips while growing hope in the community. Held at the Waxahachie Civic Center, the festival features hundreds of thousands of blooming tulips, imported from Holland and planted by Dutch farmers.

The event will include live music performances, local vendors, sponsor tents and food trucks, all while helping to raise funds for North Texas charities. For tickets and information visit tulipalooza.org.

Earth Day

An Earth Day Celebration is set for 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St. in Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot where residents can dispose of their paper. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding.

For more information contact Patty Dickerson, chairwoman of the Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956.