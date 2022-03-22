Local DAR chapter holds March meeting

Daily Light report

The Rebecca Boyce Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution held their March meeting at the Women’s Building in Waxahachie.

The first order of business was the induction of three new members, Dr. Amanda Walker-Wait, Lisa Woodard and Linda Light, into the chapter. There are now 105 members in the Rebecca Boyce chapter with 12 prospective members working on their applications.

Regent Vicki Williams reminded the members of the upcoming Patriot’s Tea to be held on April 7 at the Central Presbyterian Church in Waxahachie, and also of the City Federation annual tea happening on April 7. Diann Wilson will be honored as outstanding club member.

In new business, the chapter voted to give a $500 donation to help in the repair of the damage done to the Waxahachie City Cemetery.

The speaker was Robert Bell, who came to talk about the Honor Guard Detachment Volunteer Funeral Services. The intent of this detachment is to express gratitude and appreciation for every veteran and assure that veterans can get military funeral honors when the regular military cannot do it.

Mr. Bell, a member of the Marine Corps League, started the local detachment in Ellis County in 2017.