With enrollment growth expected, WISD committee exploring facilities plan

With a significant student enrollment increase expected over the next 10 years, Waxahachie ISD’s Long Range Planning Committee is exploring ways to ensure the district’s facilities will handle that growth.

During Monday’s WISD Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth updated the board on the committee’s progress.

The committee, which first met Feb. 28, will spend the next few months examining the district’s facilities before creating a plan to guide the district for the next 10 years.

Hollingsworth said the committee could present a plan to the board for approval by December.

Hollingsworth presented data that shows enrollment projections over the next 10 years. According to the slide, WISD’s enrollment at the start of the 2021-22 school year was 10,098 students. It’s expected to grow to 13,685 by 2026-27 and to 17,832 by 2031-32.

“This is one highlight that really tells the story as to why we need a long-range facilities plan,” Hollingsworth said.

The committee is made up of 75 people including staff members, business leaders, community members and students.

Hollingsworth said the committee’s charge is to represent the priorities, expectations and values of the community, consider the needs of all students and use facts and data to make informed decisions.

The committee will look for ways to create equality among the district’s facilities and recommend a plan to meet the district’s building capacity needs and extend the life of facilities.

“It’s not just about what new things are we going to build,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s about how are we caring for and best using the buildings that we have.”

He said the committee will consider the district’s finances to develop short- and long-term goals that are fiscally sound.

District scorecard

Hollingsworth said WISD leaders continue to work on the district scorecard, which narrows the priorities of the district and campus improvement plans.

He said the focus areas will be student growth, honoring and supporting staff, customer outcomes and financial outcomes.

Hollingsworth said the board will receive an update on the scorecard program in April.

Staff pay

The board approved a resolution to pay the district staff for the time missed during a winter storm toward the end of February.

The district had an early release Feb. 23 because of an incoming storm, and school was closed Feb. 24.

Lee Auvenshine, deputy superintendent and general counsel, said since WISD has enough minutes built in to its calendar, it will not have to use bad weather days to make up those days. He said that means there will be no school on April 15, which is Good Friday.