Area briefs: WISD to host info session on biomedical academy

Waxahachie ISD will host an event this week to provide details to the community about the Marvin Biomedical Academy.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Marvin Elementary, 110 Brown St. A free hamburger dinner will be provided to the first 500 attendees.

Residents can learn about the Marvin Biomedical Academy, which was announced earlier this month.

Beginning in the 2022-23 school year elementary students can take classes focused on health science and STEM learning. The academy gives the district a school of choice families have asked for, the district said.

Students at Marvin Biomedical Academy will engage in learning that focuses on enriched opportunities in STEM education and biomedical science with the Texas Essential Skills and Knowledge (TEKS) remaining as the instructional foundation, the district stated in a release.

Blood drive

The Waxahachie Police Department will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 at its police station, 630 Farley St.

Those who donate blood at the event will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics, as well as a chance to win a trip to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles. That prize includes round-trip airfare and four-night hotel accommodations for two.

In addition, the American Red Cross will test the blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies for no charge.

To make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org and enter the code “waxpolicedept.”

Charity bowling tournament

The Red Oak Lions Cub will host a charity bowling tournament at 1 p.m. April 9 at Hilltop Lanes, 2010 US 287 Business in Waxahachie.

Cost is $35 per entry, and proceeds will benefit the club’s charity efforts.

For more information contact Terrance Suber 214-715-9323 or twosuber@hotmail.com or Melanie Petersen 214-864-8014.

Tulipalooza arrives in Waxahachie

Tulipalooza, presented by Poston Gardens, began Friday will run through March 27.

The festival celebrates the natural beauty of tulips while growing hope in the community. Held at the Waxahachie Civic Center, the festival features hundreds of thousands of blooming tulips, imported from Holland and planted by Dutch farmers.

The event will include live music performances, local vendors, sponsor tents and food trucks, all while helping to raise funds for North Texas charities. For tickets and information visit tulipalooza.org.

Earth Day

An Earth Day Celebration is set for 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St. in Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot where residents can dispose of their paper. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding.

For more information contact Patty Dickerson, chairwoman of the Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956.