LYN honors ‘Neighbor of the Month’

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The “Love Your Neighbor” campaign of Ellis County has begun a new part of their ministry by honoring the “Neighbor of the Month”. Nominations for each month hereafter can be posted on Facebook pages: Love Your Neighbor (“LYN”) or Love Your Neighbor Thrift Store.

The first deserving candidate was nominated by a Waxahachie man named Manuel Regalado and he was happy to share his story that made him want to let all of Ellis County know about this kind and generous neighbor that has become an important part of his life.

Regalado says, “Charlie Guynes, age 89, is retired and lives here locally. My family moved near him in Waxahachie in May of 2018 and we bought almost two acres of land with our house. Well, we spent almost all of our funds buying our home, so we couldn’t afford a riding lawnmower. All we had at the time was a push mower. Now mowing almost two acres with only a push mower is quite a job, but it had to be done. “

He continues to explain, “One very hot day I was out mowing and just started praying to God that He would send someone to help me. It was just so much to mow. Don’t get me wrong…..I’m very appreciative of the home and land God gave me, but it was so hot and I was getting very tired. I asked God to please give me the strength to finish the job or send someone to help me. I promise you that within minutes of saying that prayer, here comes this little old man on his riding lawnmower and he began mowing my front yard!”

According to Regalado, that was the day he met Charlie Guynes, who was age 85 at that time. He learned later on that Charlie is deaf in one ear and he was caring for his blind wife of 65 years.

Regalado claims, “God had sent me an angel. My family and I have become very close to and are very protective of Charlie. We just love him. He has to be the sweetest person in the world. He would do anything for you. His wife has since gone to Heaven to be with the Lord, so my family checks on Charlie often. To help repay him for his great kindness, we enjoy taking meals over to him, or sometimes we just put a card in the mail for him – to let him know that he is loved. So, I thought it might be a good idea to nominate someone that has been so good to us, and that person is Mr. Charlie Guynes.”

One of the LYN volunteers that attended the presentation of the LYN award was Johanna Sigala and she stated, “The Regalado family are such a sweet couple, and they were so excited to have Charlie honored in this way. He deserves the award because of the outstanding way he treats others.”

Mr. Dylan Alford, the manager of the “Love Your Neighbor Thrift Store”, explains, “We are so grateful that Mr. Manuel Regalado took the time to post the heartwarming story that had such a happy ending. This means that Guynes is the LYN “Neighbor of the Month” for February. The award included cupcakes, LYN yard sign, LYN t-shirt, and a gift certificate that he can use for groceries, pay for lawn work, or whatever he chooses.”

Alford urges others to check out the two different Facebook pages listed in the first part of this story. That way, anyone can nominate an Ellis County neighbor that needs some recognition for all they do for others – because everyone could use a good neighbor like Mr. Guynes has been so wonderful to the Regalados.