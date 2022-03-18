Life School uses 'Bear Buddies' to inspire reading

Daily Light report

Reading is crucial for elementary students to build self-esteem, improve concentration, develop critical thinking skills, and learn to make sense of the world. Life School Lancaster Elementary (LSL) is prioritizing growth for K-2 students through a special partnership with high school students. Life High School Waxahachie Dual Credit Students and Student Athletes participate in the Bears Reading Club at LSL to help young students increase reading, communication and social skills.

Mike Welch, Life High School Waxahachie Athletic Coordinator, explains, “The Lancaster Bears Reading Club began 3 years ago. Our purpose was to provide an opportunity for our dual credit and in-season athletes to go into K-2 classrooms on Fridays and read to the students.” Welch continued, “This provides each student with the ability to build relationships with our elementary students and has been a great way to build leadership skills with our students fulfilling our mission to help change lives.”

The LSL focus on reading through assigning Bear Buddies is emblematic of Life School’s overall academic goals. The district’s strategic plan includes a goal of “strong academics” through ensuring that “every student is reading on grade level by 3rd grade.” The district also prioritizes “growth and development” by providing “opportunities for students to grow as individuals based on their strengths and interests while building meaningful relationships.” The Lancaster Bears Reading Club provides opportunities for students to work towards these outcomes in a meaningful way.

“The students LOVE their time with ‘the big kids’ and look forward to Fridays to see their Bear Buddies,” said Dr. Deb Garton, Principal of Life School Lancaster. “This relationship not only helps our students have someone to look up to, it also helps develop communication and social skills for both the student and their Bear Buddy.”

The Bears Reading Club is one of many Life School efforts to make students ready to learn, ready to lead and ready for life.

