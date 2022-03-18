Waxahachie's overall crime was flat in 2021, but violent crime spiked

Despite an increase in population, Waxahachie's overall crime rate remained steady in 2021.

But the number of violent crime incidents increased, giving officials concern.

According to the uniform crime report (UCR) that is given each year to the FBI, there were 811 total Group A offenses in Waxahachie in 2021. Crimes included in the Group A category are murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, which includes burglary of a motor vehicle, and auto theft.

Last year’s numbers show a relatively flat progression from 2020, when there were 806 Group A incidents, and 2019 (736).

Police Chief Wade Goolsby said he’s happy the overall rate has remained steady.

“I think we’re doing pretty good with the growth in the city and trying to stay up with crime trends,” Goolsby said. “We’re always looking at different aspects of it to see if there’s something we need to do differently to prevent it. There are so many elements to it, sometimes it’s just education. But overall I’m pretty pleased with it.”

While the overall crime numbers are flat, Goolsby said he is concerned about the violent crime numbers, which jumped significantly. There were 113 violent crime incidents reported in 2021, compared to 70 in 2020 and 57 in 2019.

“There’s been a big increase, and that’s been nationwide,” Goolsby said. “The violent crime concerns me, but that’s the one that’s hard to prevent.”

Aggravated assault had the largest spike among violent crime incidents, jumping from 34 in 2020 to 76 in 2021.

Goolsby said he believes the increase is due to many people remaining at home because of the pandemic.

“All of a sudden you have more people staying at home, more conflicts occurring,” Goolsby said. “I don’t know that that accounts for all of it, but I think it’s a factor. People were at home, they were restricted on movements so it created more conflicts and frustration in the home.”

Property crime followed the overall crime rate trend by remaining relatively flat. Numbers in 2021 were slightly down with 698 reported incidents, compared to 732 in 2020 and 677 in 2019.

“With all the growth in the city, you would expect to see these going up,” Goolsby said. “And we really haven’t seen a big increase in that.”

Goolsby noted the decline in property crime rate over the last decade, as there were 1,182 incidents reported in 2012.

“There’s been a good reduction, and we’ve managed to keep it pretty level in the last three years,” Goolsby said.

He attributes the property crime decrease to various police efforts.

“These are the things we can actually prevent,” Goolsby said. “Violent crime is hard to prevent. A lot of that is happening in the houses. They tend to be more random. Whereas we know where the new construction is and where potential theft targets are, so we patrol those areas. So those are the kinds of things where we can have an impact, and I think that’s partially why we haven’t seen a big increase. Even though you look at this town and we’re growing in all directions. In theory you’d think we’d see a big increase, but we’re really not.”

Goolsby said some of the efforts that may have helped include a focus on property crime prevention during the holiday season. The department puts surveillance trailers in high-traffic parking lots, schedules officers to work specific areas and educates the public on things such as hiding valuables in their vehicles and locking their doors. Last year the number of property crime incidents in November and December were in line with the previous months.

“You’re not seeing a big increase from these other months,” Goolsby said.

Goolsby said the department supervisors are also encouraged to come up with action plans to address certain areas.

Other key statistics:

*Waxahachie had the fewest number of burglaries (52) since at least 2009.

*There were four murders in Waxahachie in 2021, the most in one year since at least 2009.

*Waxahachie had the fewest robberies (eight) since at least 2009.