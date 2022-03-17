Bling Bang Bash to benefit local children in need

Some lucky residents will leave the Ellis County Expo Center next month with a new handbag or possibly a new gun.

But they’ll all walk away having helped some children in need in Ellis County.

The Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ellis County will host the second annual Bling Bang Bash Designer Bag Bingo and Gun Raffle to raise money for both organizations.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. April 30 at the Ellis County Expo Center in Waxahachie.

Kim Garlitz, an advocate supervisor with CASA of Ellis County, said it made sense for the two organizations to host a fundraiser together since they often provide the same types of services.

The ECCAC provides professional forensic interviews of child abuse victims, family and victim advocacy services, and professional mental health services to child victims, siblings and non-offending caregivers. Garlitz said the organization sees approximately 300 children a year.

CASA of Ellis County provides a voice for children who were removed from their home because of an unsafe environment and placed in the foster care system. CASA of Ellis County provides training to volunteers who serve as representatives for the children.

Garlitz said CASA of Ellis County serves approximately 100 children a year.

“Half of these children are in a licensed foster home, and half have been placed with a relative,” Garlitz said. “And the relative hardly gets any state funding.”

Garlitz said proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward therapy provided by ECCAC and foster child needs offered by CASA of Ellis County, which could include diapers or cribs for infants or therapy, or educational programs and field trips for older children.

She said the event will also help raise awareness for both organizations.

“We have to educate the public on what each of our agencies do and how we work together,” Garlitz said. “Sometimes our services overlap, so it made sense to fundraise together.”

Tickets for the event are $75, and there are four levels of sponsorship available.

Guests who buy a ticket will receive dinner from Dove’s Nest, drinks and snacks. Tickets will also get them 20 rounds of bingo where participants will be playing for designer handbags from high-end designers such as Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke, Marc Jacobs, Miranda Lambert, Consuela and Spartina.

There will also be a single-pool raffle for 10 guns. There will also be silent and live auctions.

Last year the two organizations began the event and had a successful turnout.

“We planned it during the pandemic, but we didn’t even know if we would be able to have it,” Garlitz said. “It was one of the first big events in Ellis County during the pandemic. But we ended up with 500 people and were actually having to turn people away.”

Garlitz said so far approximately 400 people have purchased tickets for this year’s event, and the goal is 750.

“We appreciate the financial support we receive,” Garlitz said. “When someone steps up it provides encouragement and shows that they believe in the work we’re doing. So it goes beyond the dollars.”

The event registration page, a sneak peek at the handbags, and the growing list of sponsors can be found at casaofelliscounty.ejoinme.org/BlingBangBash2022.

More information about the ECCAC can be found at elliscountycac.org and CASA of Ellis County at casaofelliscounty.org.