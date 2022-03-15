Talented fifth-grader keeps her mom busy

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Have you ever met a kid that seems to be good at everything? Well, here is one such 11-year old girl from Jack Lummus Intermediate School in Ennis that fits the bill perfectly. This vivacious and multitalented young lady — Kinsley DanniLynn Eversole — makes every extra-curricular activity that she chooses, appear to be rather easy and mundane. And she doesn’t just participate, she excels at each one, and even sparkles and shines in all of her endeavors.

Josh and Amanda Eversole are the proud parents of Kinsley, and they are blessed to have two other children — sons Evan Eversole, age 13, and Jasper Eversole, age 9. And while daddy is out making money to support all of Kinsley’s favorite past times, mother is a stay-at-mom that keeps the family SUV warmed up and ready to roll. This energetic daughter is persistent in making sure that her mother is hopping all the time — from being Kinsley’s personal chauffeur from lesson to lesson, to mom making, sewing, and beading many of her girl’s costumes and other fashion accessories. And her selfless mom wouldn’t have it any other way. She loves the excitement of it all.

Baby pageants

Mrs. Eversole shares, “Kinsley started outside activities at the age of 13 months. She competed in baby beauty pageants. I am not sure that she was that interested in these contests, but she was always such a happy baby that I decided her smile could probably light up a stage — and I proved to be right in that assumption. She won her very first pageant and many more thereafter. She never had a real routine, but she would do her own thing by dancing, acting, and just out-and-out smiling. She even appeared on one episode of ‘Toddlers in Tiaras’ on television.”

She continues, “I am very thankful that my husband is a very patient and supportive father. We work well as a team for Kinsley.”

Dancing classes

Around the age of 4, Mrs. Eversole signed her daughter up for dance class, mainly because they were doing a lot of traveling for pageants and it was becoming more difficult. Her second dance class had a teacher that said Kinsley was ready for their performance group. Mom says it was just a fun little group of dancers that performed around the Dallas area. The following year, her little star tried out for the competitive company and she made the team at 5 years old.

Currently, Kinsley has been dancing and taking classes for almost 7 years and she has been a competitive dancer for 6 years. She performs with an award-winning dance company in Garland named “Beyond Belief Dance Company.” Her director/coach is Justin Johnson and he is also the owner of the elite dance studio.

Kinsley also dances locally and recreationally at Avant Garde in downtown Ennis. She was a performer as an Arabian at their 2021 Christmas Nutcracker show. She is also practicing for their spring show titled “The Wizard of Oz.”

Circus Performing

Mrs. Eversole confesses, “Kinsley has wanted to be part of circus entertaining since she was age 6. I had no idea how to get her into this activity. I started doing some research and found a circus school called the Dallas Circus Center. She enjoys static trapeze and flying trapeze the most. Recently she was the opening number for her very first circus performance. She uses both dancing, tumbling / acrobatics, and balance skills to be able to intertwine some of her talents collectively.

Baton Twirling classes

This is a relatively new hobby or past time for Kinsley. She started taking lessons last fall in October, and her group marched in the December Ennis Christmas Parade. The twirlers consisted of girls from the ages of 5 through 17. And guest who lead the local group? It was Kinsley, of course.

Her baton instructor says, “Kinsley is so good at easily picking up on the routines and she is so great at memorizing them, that I chose her to be out in front to help the other girls in the group. She is a natural-born performer in every sense of the word. Her smile, grace, and maturity just come shining through.”

Mrs. Eversole relays, “Baton twirling is kind of a lost art, so it’s refreshing to see that it seems to be coming back in style.”

Kinsley says, “I like learning how to twirl a baton because it is so different than what everyone else is doing. It is very challenging to me.”

Drama / Acting

This accomplished young actress is a part of the Ennis Public Theater. She has appeared in “Frozen, Jr.” as the “middle” Elsa, a troll, one of the townspeople, and also enjoyed being in summer chorus and winter chorus.

She is a major part of the “Aladdin” performance that will take place on April 1 for the students at Jack Lummus Intermediate School. She will be playing the “Genie.” This theater group has been practicing for months. This, of course, is an auditioned role.

Mrs. Eversole remarks, “We felt like the “Genie” was the perfect part for Kinsley. She will be singing, acting, dancing and performing.”

Art

This gal stays so busy, but in the little time she has to relax, she loves drawing animated people and animals. She has her own style that is very creative.

“When I grow up,” says Kinsley, “I want to do anything and everything to do with ART. I love helping design some of my costumes that my mother makes for me. She always lets me share my opinions and ideas.”

Gifted and talented program

“Kinsley enjoys the challenge of being a part of some tougher classes. This also stretches her creativity level,” says Mrs. Eversole. “She is also a member of the 5th grade Encore Choir at Jack Lummus Intermediate School. She simply loves to be involved in everything.”

In closing, since most of her outside activities require some of her similar talents, her mother believes it actually helps her to be involved in more than one activity. She shares that her daughter is a fast learner and performing comes naturally to her. In fact, she considers all of her activities as “sports.” She is happy being a dancer, a circus performer, a baton twirler, an actress, and a top student in school. She does not seem to want to do any other kind of “sports.” She is very satisfied with what all she currently has on her plate – and that does keep her mother very busy!