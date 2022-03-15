Maypearl marching band hopes to build on recent success

Keith Davis said big things are happening with the Maypearl High School band.

The second-year band director said the program is starting to find consistent success, and he hopes to build on that for years to come.

“We’ve had some years with success, but not a real extended tradition of being competitive and having success over a long period of time,” Davis said.

Last year the band won its first sweepstakes award since 2013. It also received “1” ratings, which is the highest rating a band can get, from all three judges at the UIL marching band contest, concert on stage and sightreading.

This year it received straight “1’s” from three judges at the marching band contest. The concert contest is set for March 31.

Davis said Maypearl has won sweepstakes three times in the band’s history. If it wins it this year that will make two in the last two years.

In 2021 Maypearl reached the first division of the Regional Marching Band Contest to qualify the Area Marching Band Contest, marking the first time since 2013 the band accomplished that.

“We have very supportive parents and administrators that have allowed my assistant and I to come in and change the program’s direction slightly,” Davis said. “The students already had a good knowledge, but sometimes making a slight left with new experience can get you where you want to be.”

Davis has been a band director for 16 years and said he is using that experience to help shape the Maypearl band.

“The students were excited and willing to try something different,” Davis said. “That’s helped us accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Another highlight for the band program has been sophomore clarinetist Emily Overdirth. In February she was one of 120 students in the state to be named to the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) Class 3A All-State Band. This was the second time she has received that honor, and this time she was named first chair clarinet.

“She’s a wonderful player and a great student,” Davis said. “She had a great audition and made this happen for herself. Just to make all-state is an honor. Only 2 percent who try out make it. And to be the highest one in the classification is a huge deal.”

Davis said she has the chance to accomplish something few have. He said out of 120 students fewer than 10 have made all-state all for years of high school.

Davis said the recent success from Overdirth and the rest of the band should help make a name for Maypearl in the coming years.

“Within the next five years we hope to be making some noise at the state level,” Davis said, adding that Maypearl plans to enter the marching and concert competitions each year going forward. “We hope for the band and the district to get Maypearl’s name out there more. It’s good for the kids to see all the positives for all the work they put in.”