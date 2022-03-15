Life School rewards employees with bonuses

Daily Light report

Many Life School teachers and staff were to receive additional pay ahead of Spring Break. According to the district, 584 teachers and staff could expect bonuses as a thank-you for their dedication during a challenging school year. Staff who began the school year with Life School and remained with Life School through Feb. 25 were to receive the bonus.

Stephanie Colwell, Chief Talent Officer, says, “We're so thankful that our school board made this a priority. Organizations spend money on the things that are important to them, and our board prioritized rewarding staff and teachers."

The total investment amounts to more than $370,000, funded by Texas ESSER. In 2020, Congress set aside money through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) to address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools across the Nation.

In a memo to the district, Dr. Brent Wilson, Superintendent, said, “We recognize the exceptional work that everyone is doing to address learning loss and social and emotional needs of our students [...] Your dedication builds a foundation of trust with one another and the families we serve.”

In a given year, children in America spend approximately 1,000 hours in school. That represents a lot of time where dedicated teachers and campus staff provide instruction, encouragement, and life skills that students will need to succeed as adults. But, those hours don’t capture the fullness of time that educators spend in preparation and service to students and families.

Chief Academic Officer Troy Mooney says, “We cannot accomplish anything without our staff. They are the daily difference makers for our students and our parents.”