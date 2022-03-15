Area briefs: Earth Day celebration set for April 30

Daily Light Report

An Earth Day Celebration is set for 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St. in Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot to receive paper residents with to dispose of. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding. It will be shredded while you are there, so you are assured it’s gone.

For more information contact Patty Dickerson, chairwoman of the Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956.

Waxahachie Toastmasters open house

Waxahachie Toastmasters invites residents to its open house to meet members and hear them talk about how to become a confident public speaker and an effective leader.

The open house will take place from 6-7 p.m. March 22 in the second floor lyceum at the Nicholas P. Sims Library, 515 W. Main St. in Waxahachie.

“Waxahachie Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” said Candy Robinson, distinguished toast master and club president for Toastmasters Club of Waxahachie.

After a brief meet-and-greet period, members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include Table Topics (impromptu speeches), prepared speeches and evaluations. Members will share their experience in Toastmasters and how the club has helped them achieve their personal and professional goals. This event is free to guests.

For more information or to indicate your intention to attend visit Bit.Ly/HachieOpenHouse/Mar2022. For more information on the toastmasters club go to waxahachietoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org.

Broadhead Road traffic switch

On Monday contractors began switching two lane traffic over to the east side of Broadhead Road from US 287 to about April Lane in order to finish up on the pavers replacement project.

The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and possibly some Saturdays. Motorists should expect some delays.

For more information contact the city of Waxahachie at 469-309-4300 or email publicworks@waxahachie.com.

City prepares for Tulipalooza

Tulipalooza, presented by Poston Gardens, is a spring festival and fundraiser for the whole family.

The event will take place March 18-27. It celebrates the natural beauty of tulips while growing hope in our community. Held at the Waxahachie Civic Center, the festival features hundreds of thousands of blooming tulips, imported from Holland and planted by Dutch farmers.

You’ll also find a u-pick-em field so you can bring the gorgeous color home with you. But Tulipalooza is about more than just flowers. They have partnered with 12 other North Texas charities to raise awareness and necessary funds for each organization.

The event will include live music performances, local vendors, sponsor tents and food trucks, all while helping to raise funds for North Texas charities. For tickets and information visit tulipalooza.org.